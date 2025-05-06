Menu Explore
This zodiac sign will soon witness the end of a chapter, as per a tarot reader

ByKanakanjali Roy
May 06, 2025 10:20 PM IST

If you have been feeling like something is about to end lately, this article is what you need to know about your upcoming days.

There are times in life when you feel like something significant is about to happen, like a chapter is about to end. Well, once in a while, these may be us imagining things the way we want to; however, most of the time, it is the universe trying to push us towards something better.

This zodiac sign will soon witness the end of a chapter,(Freepik)
This zodiac sign will soon witness the end of a chapter,(Freepik)

If you are an Aquarius and have been feeling like this lately, this article is what you need to know about your upcoming days. According to tarot expert Neeraj Dhankher, “A chapter closes perhaps suddenly or by the looks of it, even painfully; however, it clears the way for the best things to come.” The Death card drawn for you is not something to fear. It is not about endings in the sad sense, and brings transformation, not loss.

ALSO READ: This zodiac sign will get a second chance from the Universe this week

Trust the ending you are not controlling, for it is moving you in a way you never expected. Sometimes, life forces us to let go of things we are holding onto too tightly. Whether it is a job, a mindset, or a relationship, it is time to release what no longer belongs in your life.

In your professional life, things may feel a bit stuck or repetitive. You might be wondering if your efforts are even being noticed or if you are on the right path. The tarot reader explains that your usual approach may need a refresh: “The stars indicate that you need to step back a bit and change your approach a little bit. Instead of pushing forward mindlessly, take a step back, look at the bigger picture, and let your creativity guide you. The way ahead will not be a straight line, but it will have meaning and purpose.”

When it comes to love, you might find joy in the quietest, most unexpected ways. It may be an interesting surprise or the fact that someone is there just when you need them. These small moments hold deep meaning, so be open to receiving them, even if they come softly. “Sometimes love whispers, but you really have to stop to hear it.”

ALSO READ: Unique personality traits associated with your birth number, according to numerology

Whether it is career or love, Aquarius, it is time for you to let go, be open, and trust the process.

