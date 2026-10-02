Two Supermoons are still coming in 2026: What the final 3 Full Moons mean for astrology followers

Three Full Moons remain in 2026, and the final two will also become Supermoons. The Hunter’s Moon arrives in October, the Beaver Moon follows in November, and the Cold Moon closes the year in December. The Old Farmer’s Almanac lists November and December as the remaining Full-Moon Supermoons of 2026.

Patna, Bihar, India -Nov .14, 2024:A view of full moon on the eve of Kartik Purnima in Patna, Bihar, India, Thursday,14, 2024.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

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For astrology followers, these three moons also move through 3 individual zodiac signs, creating different themes around values, communication and emotional security.

Also Read Two major retrogrades arrive in October 2026: What does astrology bring for your life?

Hunter’s Moon 2026 brings Taurus energy

The Hunter’s Moon reaches peak illumination on October 26 at 12:12 a.m. EDT. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends watching it rise around sunset on October 25, when you can see the Moon near the eastern horizon.

The AstroTwins place this Full Moon in Taurus and connect it with simple pleasures, comfort, values and creating a sense of stability. You can use this Full Moon to ask yourself what genuinely makes you feel secure and whether your priorities still match your values.

Beaver Moon 2026 becomes a Supermoon

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{{^usCountry}} The Beaver Moon peaks on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST. Because the peak happens during daylight for much of the US, the Almanac recommends watching the Moon on the evenings of November 23 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Beaver Moon peaks on November 24 at 9:53 a.m. EST. Because the peak happens during daylight for much of the US, the Almanac recommends watching the Moon on the evenings of November 23 and 24. {{/usCountry}}

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Astrologically, the Beaver Moon falls in Gemini. Astrologers connect this Supermoon with communication, trusted relationships and sharing ideas. You may find this a useful time to examine the conversations and connections that matter most to you.

Also Read Harvest Moon 2026: When to see the full Moon in the UK skies and what it brings for astrology followers

Cold Moon 2026 closes the year

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The final Full Moon of 2026 arrives on December 23 at 8:28 p.m. EST. The Cold Moon falls in Cancer and also qualifies as a Supermoon.

Cancer astrology often focuses on home, family, emotional roots and the people who make you feel safe. According to AstroTwins, suggest using this Full Moon to celebrate close relationships, nostalgic memories and the places where you feel at home.

When can you watch the three Full Moons in the US?

You do not need special equipment to see a Full Moon. Find a clear view of the sky and check your local moonrise time because the exact viewing window changes by location. The Almanac provides location-specific Moon calendars for US cities.

Hunter’s Moon: October 26. For the best viewing opportunity, watch it rise around sunset on October 25.

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Beaver Moon: November 24. Look on the evenings of November 23 and 24 because peak illumination occurs during the morning.

Cold Moon: 23 December. The Full Moon reaches peak illumination at 8:28 p.m. EST.

Also Read Sadhguru on the Full Moon: Why he says this night can support your spiritual practice

What can the last three Full Moons mean in astrology?

You can view the three moons as a symbolic progression. Taurus asks you to examine what you value, Gemini turns your attention toward communication, and Cancer brings you back home and to your emotional roots.

Astrology does not scientifically prove that Full Moons cause changes in your life. Within astrology, however, these lunar events can offer prompts for reflection.

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