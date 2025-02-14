Valentine's Tarot Card Readings: Love prediction for February 14, 2025

Aries (March 21 – April 20) Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Eight of Swords, Nine of Swords You’ve been overanalyzing your connection with an Air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) and convinced yourself they’re not interested. The truth? You’re overthinking it! Sometimes, we create problems that aren’t even there. Read your Valentine's Tarot Card Readings based on your zodiac sign on February 14, 2025.

They are interested, but you just need to let go of those insecurities and stop acting distant. Be warm, flirt a little, and see how they respond. You might be pleasantly surprised!

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Ten of Wands, Ace of Wands

That Fire sign (Leo, Aries, Sagittarius) who caught your eye ages ago? You’ve never quite let them go, but the timing was never right. You’ve been carrying this unfulfilled attraction for too long, and it’s been exhausting.

Today tarot card signals a second chance within the week. If the spark is still there, this time, it could actually ignite into something real.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: The Wheel of Fortune, The Hierophant

Expect a surprise encounter with someone totally outside your usual type. This wildcard could be a Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, or Aquarius. They’ll waltz into your life unexpectedly, stirring your emotions sometimes in a good way, sometimes in a frustrating way, but definitely making an impact.

The Hierophant card predicts an unusual dynamic in relationships, maybe an age gap, career difference, or even opposing viewpoints. But the attraction? Undeniable. And let’s be honest, Gemini, you love a good challenge.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Nine of Cups, Knight of Swords

This Valentine’s, your dream partner, someone who truly embodies your vision of love—could be waiting for you. Likely a fellow Water sign (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces), they could be the one.

But the catch is you can’t just sit back and wait for love to find you. The Knight of Swords urges you to make the first move. Be bold, be clear about what you want, and the universe will answer.

Leo (July 24 – August 23)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Seven of Cups, The Sun

Leo, Valentine’s Day is looking hot for you! Your ideal lover is out there, and they could be a Pisces, Leo, Scorpio, or Cancer.

This person is everything you’ve been looking for—passionate, ambitious, and someone who lights up every room they walk into. They may even have an international connection. Be ready to be swept off your feet, and keep an eye out in places that feel warm or beautifully lit (especially by fire).

Virgo (August 24 – September 23)

Tarot Cards: Justice, Temperance

This Valentine’s holds real significance for you. A Libra, or someone working in law or justice, will enter your life, and their intellect and fairness will be irresistible.

They may not be your usual type, but that’s a good thing! You’re evolving, and so are your romantic preferences. Be open-minded—this could be something special.

Libra (September 24 – October 23)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: King of Coins, Knight of Coins

Keep your eyes peeled at work, the gym, the bank, or even a home improvement store. A grounded and successful Earth sign (Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) is heading your way.

This person is mature, stable, and knows exactly what they want. They see you as someone amazing, and if you’re open to it, this connection could go far.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Five of Swords, Ten of Coins

This Valentine’s might bring an unexpected long-term match your way.

Look out for an Air sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) who irritates you at first. Yep, the one who gets under your skin! But once the tension settles, what remains might just be sizzling attraction. Sometimes, love begins with fireworks—of all kinds.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: The Chariot, Seven of Wands

A romantic encounter is on the horizon, likely while you’re travelling, commuting, or even just out and about. This person, a free-spirited Cancerian, will share your love for adventure, and the connection will be instant.

However, there’s a hint of secrecy here. One of you might not be completely single, or there could be external complications. Love isn’t always straightforward, but sometimes, the right person comes at the wrong time. You’ll have to navigate this carefully.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Ace of Cups, King of Cups

Love is in the air, Capricorn! This Valentine’s brings the possibility of an instant, heart-fluttering connection.

A Water sign (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) could enter your life in a way that feels like fate. This is deep, emotional, and long-lasting love—the kind you build a future with. Keep an eye out near water or places with watery names. This could be it.

Aquarius (January 22 – February 19)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: Seven of Swords, Six of Coins

Brace yourself—things are about to get complicated. Someone you really shouldn’t be involved with (yet somehow can’t resist) is about to make their move.

They’re an Air or Earth sign (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, Capricorn, Taurus, Virgo) and may already be a friend or part of your social circle. There’s secrecy here—something isn’t entirely right. But you’re an honest soul, and you’ll find the best way to handle this situation.

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

Tarot Cards for Valentine's Day: The Devil, The Empress

This Valentine’s, an intense and passionate connection is coming your way, likely with a worldly Capricorn. The chemistry will be undeniable, but be careful.

That said, by June, this could transform into something real and beautiful. The Empress card hints at true love and even fertility, so be mindful of what you want at this stage in your life.