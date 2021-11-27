Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 27: Your dream holiday is on cards

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You are likely to get positive results from what you do today. A lot of modifications are envisioned in your personal as well as professional life. Keeping your motivation high and embrace the changes. This would enable you to get through the day easily. The day may also bring some beneficial conclusions to your work. Stay alert and happy to get rid of all the negativity in life. Those of you studying will not be reluctant to work hard, which may help them to get favorable results. The day may bring a perfect opportunity to plan a holiday to your dream destination. There are also strong indicates that if you in the process of finalizing a property deal it will go through. The deal is likely to be profitable as well.

Virgo Finance Today

If your money has been stuck for a long time in the past, then today you may finally get your hands on those funds, thus stabilizing your finances. Money loaned to someone is also likely to be returned before time today.

Virgo Family Today

Since you may not have been able to devote ample time to your family in the recent past, you must make efforts to fill the gap today. A small family celebration seems to be on the cards for some.

Virgo Career Today

On the work front, you may sometimes feel that things are not working as per your plan. Due to this, you could feel demotivated at times. However, you are advised to maintain a low profile all day and prepare to bounce back strongly.

Virgo Health Today

As for your health, things may remain bright and many of you may get relief from any old disease. You may also understand the importance of a healthy diet and exercise after noticing positive impact of a fit routine.

Virgo Love Life Today

Avoid being harsh while interacting with your spouse. Bonding with your significant other needs to be strengthened to keep the ties strong and vibrant. Meeting someone new in a family function may make you feel like a kid again.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026