Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 28: Concentrate more on saving

VIRGO (Aug 23- Sep 23)

Pause a little my dear Virgo Friend! You are best known to be perfect and highly analytical. And, at times this quality of yours doesn’t allow you to live life fully and its best. Today, slow down a little and enjoy the little imperfect things in life about life. Don’t always rush in to completing one task or the other. You are today required to meditate and focus on yourself rather than on the urge to make this world a little more perfect. You will be at your spiritual best today.

Virgo Finance Today

Who handles it better than you? You are highly calculative and that leads you to stand out and win. But, today don’t be overconfident. Reflect on your past investments and keep a check if they are bringing you any good news. Don’t invest your money anywhere today.

Virgo Health Today

You will feel somewhat slow and a little low on your spirits today. Because of your low energy levels, you may feel down with your productivity. A deep sleep and complete rest are advised if not being able to cope up with work pressure. Take care of your bowel movements and digestion.

Virgo Family Today

You are a complete family person and love to be around the presence of your loved ones. Today, you might have to travel work related and this will make you miss your family. You might stay away from them for one reason or another. But worry not, at night all will be well and together.

Virgo Career Today

If you have been aiming for a dream job, you can plan the big move. A shift in your job role is predicted as per your stars reading. You might as well have a small conflict with your boss who will in return bring in more transparency and clarity. You will feel a little lethargic at work today.

Virgo Love Life Today

Don’t expect too much from your partner today, they might have frequent mood swings today. Instead, to make things better, plan a surprise or gift them something precious to change their mood instantly. Don’t get involved in future discussions; it won’t bring in good results.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026