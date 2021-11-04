Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 4: Efforts may not get returns

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you are likely to receive help from your social contacts in achieving your goals. Do not forget them in your good times. You are likely to repay them with your gratitude. Your courageous nature may take you places. You may be willing to take risks to fulfill your dreams. Luck is likely to be on your side in your endeavors and bring you good fortune. Dreams may soon turn into reality. Better days ahead are foreseen. Keep your calm and stay focused to reach your targets. With your determination, obstacles are likely to move from your path. It is time to get in touch with old friends again and have fun. Today, your logical reasoning ability is likely to help you stick to your commitments.

Virgo Finance Today

The day brings excellent prospects on your financial front. Those involved in business or trade are likely to make good profits from their undertakings. Artists may also have a financially rewarding day. Speculative activities can be profitable.

Virgo Family Today

The day can be a bit rough for you at home. Health of a family elder could become a cause of concern. Misunderstandings can creep into the peaceful domestic atmosphere. You need to make efforts to restore normalcy.

Virgo Career Today

You are likely to put in extra efforts on your professional front to get noticed, but you might not receive recognition in return. Your output may be affected but you may be rewarded for your hard work eventually.

Virgo Health Today

Your cheerful disposition may have a positive impact on your overall health. Nutritious diet along with a regular exercise routine is likely to keep you in good shape. Yoga is likely to keep you calm and relaxed.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your romantic relationship is likely to be delightful and you may have a good time in the company of your beloved. You are likely to share quiet time on a romantic getaway together. Your ties are likely to strengthen during this period.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026