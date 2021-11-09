Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 9: Look for the brighter sides of stars

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgos are ruled by the planet of powerful information, Mercury. Accordingly, Virgos are imbibed with a tendency to judge every bit of information that reaches their mind. This allows them to behave like perfectionists. A good day to you Virgos! It seems like everything is going to go your way on this beautiful day. You may face some issues with your life partner, so be careful about that. A short trip to nature sightseeing may be possible for Virgos, so spread a smile and begin your day! Now that we have seen how your overall day is going to be, let's focus on what to expect from your day in detail.

Virgo Finance Today

People planning to invest in Mutual funds may begin their investment journey today, as your stars are on the brighter side. People engaged in export and import business may find quality gains today.

Virgo Family Today

You might feel privileged by your parents' words of appreciation for you. They will be your pillars of strength. It is advisable to Virgos, to not hold back anything in doubt.

Virgo Career Today

Professionals may have a great day, as you could be rewarded for your performance at your work! You may also receive good support from your coworker on the bench.

Virgo Health Today

If you are suffering from long term body aches, your children might come to your rescue. A hand on physiotherapy or chiropractor will help get effective relief in course of time.

Virgo Love Life Today

For anyone in a relationship, keep your time reserved for your loved ones and take care of them. As for today, you may not receive the attention you expect from your partner.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

