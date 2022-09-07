Virgo Daily Horoscope for September 7, 2022: Day seems to bring laurels at work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) You may decide to make some new investments in property or bank savings. You may be able to get more financial benefits. You may not require to think much in making any financial decisions as the day may be completely in your favor. You may not find the day to be good at home as the health of your children may bother you. You may find it hard to enjoy your family life. However, dear Virgo the day may bring you laurels at work. You may be able to finish a long pending task that may bring you in limelight at work place. You may enjoy this moment to the fullest. You may not have expected this in life. You may not be arrogant with your partner. There may be some issues in the relationship but they may get resolved today itself.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo, today you may expect some good returns from your previous investments. You may be able to achieve much more with less efforts, so just try your best. This may certainly make you happy.

Virgo Family Today The day may be a bit boring on the family front. You may not feel inclined towards your personal responsibilities. You may try to resolve some past disputes with your siblings but it may not be fruitful. You may ignore things at home.

Virgo Career Today You may feel more intellectual at work today, dear Virgo. People around you may appreciate your hard work and intelligence. In case you have been looking for a new job, today may be the day when you may find a suitable opportunity. The day may bring some good news on the career front.

Virgo Health Today Your health may remain good today. You may take care of your eating habits. You may work on your body to keep it fit and healthy. There are chances that you may join yoga classes to improve your immunity.

Virgo Love Life Today Your may feel in the middle of some kind of mess with your partner. You may not be able to enjoy the day as you may be tensed. However, you may not worry as good deeds and the blessings of the elders may help you today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

