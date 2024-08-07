Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, August 7, 2024 predicts positive results
Read Virgo daily horoscope for August 7, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Married females can also expect to expand their family today.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, deliver beyond expectations
Today, consider spending more time the your lover. Major tasks at work will keep you busy. Despite the wealth, your intention should be to save for the future.
Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Keep office politics out and strive to give the best professional results on the job. Though financial status is good, avoid spending high on luxury. Health is also on your side.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Be careful about the comments you make as your lover may misunderstand them, causing trouble. You should be more sensitive towards the preferences of the lover today. You can also propose someone to get a positive response. Today is also good to get the approval of your parents. A third party may interfere in the life which can devastate the relationship in the long run. Cut this out by talking with the lover. Married females can also expect to expand their family today.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Be careful about office politics which may impact productivity. Some allegations may come up at team meetings and those who handle financial affairs need to be highly careful. Continue your commitment and also ensure you meet the expectations of the management. Businessmen will be successful in signing new deals that may bring in good funds. Students may get many opportunities to make progress in their studies and academic careers.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Wealth will come in and you need to be diligent while handling it. Be sensible while shopping but today you can invest in mutual funds and fixed deposits. Some Virgos will have legal issues and will have to spend for them. Businessmen will receive assistance from partners and promoters which will help the business go ahead smoothly. Those who are into trade-related fashion accessories, textiles, utensils, electronic devices, or food will see huge returns in the second part of the day.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
No major medical issue will trouble the day. However, there can be ailments related to skin or bones. Be careful while riding a bike at night. Some Virgos will have eye infections today. Children may develop viral fever or oral health issues. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
