Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts handling the new role

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep the door open for opportunities Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Have a fabulous love relationship today and consider taking it to the next level.

There can be minor ego-related issues that you need to curb today. Despite the minor professional hiccups, you will perform diligently. No major monetary issue will trouble you. Health is also good.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the demands of your lover and this may strengthen the bonding. Your lover may be adamant sometimes. The lover prefers you to be at your side during crucial hours and ensure you follow it. Married females may conceive today. Single female Cancer natives will receive proposals. Today is also the best time to take a call on marriage. Your parents will be supportive. Married Virgos should be careful about office romance as the spouse will find this out.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Maintain a good relationship with the management and seniors. Your attitude will work out in team work while those who are new in the organization must be careful when expressing ideas at team meetings.

New responsibilities will come to you and never say no to them. Handle the new role with a positive attitude. Utilize your communication skills while at the negotiation table. Businessmen can expect a position in the bodies associated with trade and commerce.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity exists and you are good to repay all pending dues today. You can also book a flight ticket and make hotel reservations abroad for a foreign trip with the family. The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity and settle a financial dispute with a friend. Some Virgos will require contributing for a celebration at home or office. Businessmen may succeed in raising funds today but some traders may have tax-related issues.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. There will be relief from viral fever and dental issues. It is wise to avoid slippery areas in the first part of the day. Pregnant females should avoid adventure activities while on vacation. You should also be careful while driving today. Seniors must be careful about their diet and should avoid sugar.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)