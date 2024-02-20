 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 20, 2024 01:23 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep the love life relationship free from chaos.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, – Change the world around

Keep the love life relationship free from chaos. Display the professional potential today and also keep a tab on the expenditure. My health will be good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 20, 2024: Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.
Be sensitive towards the lover and prove your potential at the office. Handle wealth sensibly and confirm that you have a healthy lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your commitment to the love life will work out in disputes. Despite minor friction, the partner will be ready to patch up and this settles most existing issues. Avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover. Those who are traveling need to be on call with the lover, expressing love. Married Virgos must avoid office romance today as your spouse may catch you red-handed in the second half of the day. Some single Virgos will be lucky to find love today, especially in the first half of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You may see minor issues in the form of office politics. Your chemistry with the HR team may not be good and this causes trouble. Some Virgos may lose their temper at crucial meetings. Be at the office on time as new responsibilities wait for you. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals and today is also good to launch new ventures. If you have interviews scheduled for today, attend them with confidence.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The financial prediction is mostly positive as you may witness a good inflow of revenue from different sources including previous investments. However, you are expected to save for the rainy day and cut down on spending on luxury items. Some Virgos will require money for legal expenses and a friend may also ask for financial help. Investing in a property is a good decision but stock and shares need to be avoided.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Keep the health under watch. Despite having no major health issues, Virgos must be careful about their diet and should skip junk food. Replace aerated drinks with fresh juice. A few Virgos will also have infections on the skin or eyes. Females need to be careful while working in the kitchen as minor cuts may happen while chopping vegetables.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

