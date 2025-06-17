Virgo Horoscope for 17 June 2025: Meeting someone special may change your life today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Commitment is your attribute The relationship will be cool today and handle the professional challenges with a positive note. There will financial issues that demand utmost care today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Be sincere at work, and your discipline will be rewarded soon.(Freepik)

Spare time for the lover and consider the preferences of the partner while spending time together. Settle the professional challenges with determination. Keep your health in good shape. Financial issues will stop major investments.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your love life will be productive and you will meet up with someone special today and this can turn into a passionate affair that may change your life. Your commitment to the love affair will lead to creative moments today. You will see the partners getting highly emotional and you need to handle this as per the need. Married Virgos should keep a distance from casual hook-ups as today; the spouse will find this out.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sincere at work, and your discipline will be rewarded soon. Some Virgos will travel today for job purposes. Healthcare, architecture, aviation, human recourses, business administration, animation, banking, and accounting professionals will see new opportunities. Those who are keen to quit the job can consider putting down the paper. Do not let egos impact the flow of work and it is also crucial to give innovative concepts at team sessions that will have takers. Entrepreneurs can also pick the second part of the day to launch a new concept.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about the finances today. There will be issues associated with payments, and you may also lose money in speculative business. Stay away from the realty business as well as gambling. Businessmen may have fund-related issues but a client or a partner can be of great help here. However, some Virgos will also be successful in settling a financial issue with a friend or sibling today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Those who have diabetes or heart issues will need medical attention. Viral fever, coughing, and sneezing will be common today. Those who work in the kitchen should be careful as minor cuts will happen while chopping the vegetables. Some seniors may complain about pain in their knees and lack of sleep. Go for traditional treatment to resolve this.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)