Virgo Horoscope Today for December 17, 2025: A client may create issues in the second part of the day

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You prefer fair games Today, look for pleasant moments to share in love. Be cool even while handling crucial tasks. Avoid crucial monetary decisions, and health is also important. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Today, a prosperous love life is waiting. Despite the challenges, you will perform brilliantly at the office. Handle wealth carefully, as minor issues will come up. No health issue will disrupt the routine of life.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your communication intact. This will work out in settling issues of the past. The first part of the day may not be productive in terms of love. And minor frictions will also be visible. You will see a new person walking into your life today. As the stars of romance are stronger, go ahead with the proposal. Some females may have issues at the spouse’s house, and this must be settled by discussing with the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the performance. You may need to come up with a record of all your tasks. This will be required at team sessions. A client will create issues in the second part of the day. Those who handle advertising, architecture, IT, aviation, banking, or automobile-related profiles may have a tough schedule. You will also have minor issues with the human resources team today. While businessmen will find new deals today, think deeply before launching new ventures. Some entrepreneurs will resolve long-pending problems related to funds.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Keep a tab on your expenses. Most financial concerns will be resolved today. Those who are confident about the stock market can choose it. The second half of the day is also good for contributing to charity. Some females will be dragged into property-related disputes within the family. You must also be ready to be a part of monetary arguments with a friend.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues. Some females will have migraine or gynaecological issues today. You may develop breathing issues or chest infections that can get serious if left unchecked. There can also be issues related to the kidney and heart, which would be most visible in male natives. Those who are keen to join a gym or a yoga session may go ahead with the idea.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)