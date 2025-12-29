Virgo Horoscope Today for December 29, 2025: Avoid arguments in the office, especially with seniors

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You can be a torchbearer of sincerity Keep the romance alive in the relationship, and consider new challenges at the workplace. You may also consider safe financial decisions. Health issues exist. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be careful while taking up crucial tasks with tight deadlines. Consider making the relationship stronger. Both finance and health must be handled carefully.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the relationship free from turbulence. Do not raise the finger of suspicion at the lover, as this may have a devastating impact. There can be monetary disputes between couples, and it is your responsibility to settle them amicably. You may as well plan a romantic dinner today. Some females will succeed in getting the support of their parents. Married couples should think about family expansion. You must also be careful about the interference of a third person in the family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments in the office, especially with seniors. There can be productivity issues that may also raise concerns related to the future. Those who work in a team at the office need to stay away from office gossip and must be friendly with the rest of the crew. A new project at the office would require your assistance. Some professionals will travel abroad for job reasons. Your negotiation skills will work out in handling foreign clients.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues may be there, but you may go ahead with your routine life. Some females may succeed in settling property issues within the family. You should avoid spending on luxury items today. There will be relief from tax issues. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and will also clear all pending dues. The second part of the day is also good for donating money to charity.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will come up today. Those with a history of cardiac troubles need to be careful while lifting heavy objects. You may also develop bone-related complaints. Seniors may consult a doctor for vision-related issues. Stay away from alcohol and tobacco today. Children may develop bruises while playing, and females may complain about sleep-related issues. You must also be careful while riding a two-wheeler.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

