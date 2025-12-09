Virgo Horoscope Today for December 9, 2025: Some partnerships may not work out for entrepreneurs

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Possess a positive attitude Take up challenges at work. Ensure you keep the love affair intact. Financial issues may stop major investments. No serious health issue will disturb you. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be cool in your love life and give the best results at work. Overcome the financial issues and prefer safe investments today. Ensure you have a healthy lifestyle.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You may love spending more time with your lover, and during this time, ensure you also share all emotions with your lover. Be a patient listener and do not be stubborn in nature. Single females may get a proposal at work, at a party, or while traveling. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their life today. Some females will also succeed in getting the approval of their parents.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Pay attention to the performance today. Architects, interior designers, media persons, lawyers, academicians, and armed personnel will see a packed schedule. Team leaders must take care to maintain proper work discipline within the team. Some natives may be tempted towards office gossip, but this can cause serious issues in the long run. Some partnerships may not work out for entrepreneurs. Students looking for higher studies will succeed in getting admission.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues exist today. Avoid major investments in the stock market. You may come across expenditures, including foreign travel. Be careful not to send a high amount for luxury. Instead, save for the rainy day. You may also require funds to meet the expenditure related to the renovation of the house. Some natives will get financial help from a sibling. Businessmen will have issues related to funds that may stop them from major expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, it is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasy. Some females may also develop breathing-related issues. There can also be pain in joints that will seriously impact the lifestyle today. Children may develop bruises while playing. There can also be vision-related issues. Pick the day to give up both tobacco and alcohol.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

