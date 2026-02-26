Virgo Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: Be careful about property-related issues within the family

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ethics guide you Take up new risks at work to prove your professional mettle. Your commitment to the love relationship will work out. Do not compromise on your health today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, you may expect a happy romantic life. Despite minor troubles, the professional life will be successful. Settle financial issues. Minor health issues will trouble you.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Ensure you maintain a healthy relationship in marriage. Some females will develop issues with their spouse, which can get murkier as they lose control over their temper. You must be a good listener today. Those who are new to a love affair must also be careful to value the emotions of the partner while making crucial decisions. Stick to one love today, and all extramarital issues can cause serious damage to the relationship. Treat your partner with respect, and you will receive the same respect.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Be confident in the workplace. You may put down the paper as the second part of the day is good to receive an offer letter. Some natives will also be keen to travel abroad for jobs, and new opportunities will be available. Those who are in the technical areas may face challenges dealing with clients. Entrepreneurs can launch new ventures and also sign new partnership deals. Businessmen handling construction, manufacturing, entertainment, and transport need to be careful while dealing with authorities today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in from previous investments, which will also prompt you to invest more in the stock market. Be careful about property-related issues within the family. You may also require financial helping a friend or sibling, but the returns from previous investments may not be positive. Some females will buy electronic appliances. Businessmen will also clear all dues.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Minor medical issues may come up. There will be trouble related to the lungs or heart. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications. Diabetic natives will also have trouble today. You should be careful about your diet. Some children will also develop viral fever, sore throat, or cough-related issues. Today is a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco, which will help in the long run.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

