    Virgo Horoscope Today for January 28, 2026: You may clear an interview to receive an offer letter with a good package

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Multiple opportunities will come up to prove professional prowess.

    Published on: Jan 28, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your valor speaks your personality

    Today, keep the love life highly engaged. Ensure you take up every opportunity at work to excel. Be careful while utilizing wealth. Health is also good.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Keep your love life free from major issues. Your discipline at the office will win accolades. Financial success also promises a better lifestyle. No serious health issue will come up today.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    The relationship will be positive today. Settle all the existing issues in the love affair. You both may plan a vacation together. This will work out for those who are new in a relationship. Your attitude to life is crucial today. You may come across hostile moments in the love affair, and even a third person may interfere in the relationship, which can complicate things. You should also be careful to provide personal space to your lover today. Plan a romantic dinner tonight where you can also introduce your partner to the family.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    You are good at your job today. Multiple opportunities will come up to prove professional prowess. You may also clear an interview to receive an offer letter with a good package. If you are in a decision-making position, do not make major decisions in the second half of the day. You may also see opportunities to relocate abroad for job reasons. Consider them if you are keen to grow in your career. Businessmen handling electronics, construction, logistics, healthcare, and architecture will see good opportunities to sign partnerships.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Despite the strong financial status, you should control the expenditure. Avoid wild investments in speculative business. You may spend on renovating the home or repairing a vehicle. Some females will inherit a part of the property. Some students will require money to pay the admission fees at foreign universities. Entrepreneurs will clear the dues and will also make new financial deals with partners.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    You must maintain a balanced office and personal life. Stay away from people with bad vibes, and instead spend time on creative stuff. It is crucial to follow a healthy lifestyle and consume more vegetables. Females will have oral health issues. Children may miss school due to digestive issues. Those who are planning to travel must also carry a medical kit.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

