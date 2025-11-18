Search
Tue, Nov 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Virgo Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: There can be problems at the workplace

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Nov 18, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Keep egos in the back seat while you have serious tasks to accomplish.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born leader

Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. The chaos at the office needs to be managed. There can be health issues, but financially, you will be good today.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. You will have a good life. At the office, criticisms will be there, but learn to overcome them. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with your loved one and always praise them for their success in both personal and professional achievements. You should be a good listener today. You may have ego issues in the second part of the day. However, settle them through open communication. Some love affairs will move to the next level with the backing of parents. Female natives will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There can be problems at the workplace, and it is crucial that you handle them successfully. Keep egos in the back seat while you have serious tasks to accomplish. You will require upgrading your technical skills to prove your mettle in a team project. Those who have interviews lined up today will be successful in receiving an offer letter. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities, which need immediate settlement, as otherwise they can lead to turbulence. Students will clear the examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial monetary decisions. The day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative businesses. Those who plan a foreign trip can book flight tickets and make hotel reservations abroad. Traders handling textiles, electronics, automobile spare parts, and computer accessories will see good returns. Females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Breathing issues will be there, and seniors will also complain about pain in their joints and knees today. You may complain about oral health issues. Some natives will require medical attention for viral fever. Females may develop skin allergies, and children should be careful about outside food, as digestive issues may also come up today. Today is also a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: There can be problems at the workplace
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On