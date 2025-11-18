Virgo Horoscope Today for November 18, 2025: There can be problems at the workplace

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born leader Talk openly in a relationship to end issues. The chaos at the office needs to be managed. There can be health issues, but financially, you will be good today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Be tolerant and patient in your love life to resolve the existing crisis. You will have a good life. At the office, criticisms will be there, but learn to overcome them. While financial status will be good, you need to handle health issues today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Spend more time with your loved one and always praise them for their success in both personal and professional achievements. You should be a good listener today. You may have ego issues in the second part of the day. However, settle them through open communication. Some love affairs will move to the next level with the backing of parents. Female natives will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There can be problems at the workplace, and it is crucial that you handle them successfully. Keep egos in the back seat while you have serious tasks to accomplish. You will require upgrading your technical skills to prove your mettle in a team project. Those who have interviews lined up today will be successful in receiving an offer letter. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities, which need immediate settlement, as otherwise they can lead to turbulence. Students will clear the examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to make crucial monetary decisions. The day is good to invest in stock, trade, and speculative businesses. Those who plan a foreign trip can book flight tickets and make hotel reservations abroad. Traders handling textiles, electronics, automobile spare parts, and computer accessories will see good returns. Females will be required to contribute to a celebration at the workplace.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Breathing issues will be there, and seniors will also complain about pain in their joints and knees today. You may complain about oral health issues. Some natives will require medical attention for viral fever. Females may develop skin allergies, and children should be careful about outside food, as digestive issues may also come up today. Today is also a good day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)