Virgo Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: You may be under pressure to deviate from ethics, but do not give up

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep your energy channelized Your sincerity will make a deep impact on your romantic life. Be ready to accept challenges at the workplace. Look for pleasant moments in your health as well. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Continue keeping the relationship romantic. Your willingness to give the best at work will help in your career growth. Your day will be good in terms of wealth and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your cards related to romance close to the heart. There can be some really bright moments happening today. Your love affair will be productive today. Do not bring in egos to the love affair. There will be conversations that will also test your patience in the love affair. Single females looking for love will be successful in approaching a new person to express their feelings. Understand each other well and always give respect to the feelings of your partner.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Do not compromise on morals in professional life. You may be under pressure today to deviate from ethics, but do not give up. New responsibilities will make you stronger. Management will accept your response and suggestions during the team meetings. Academicians, healthcare personnel, copywriters, botanists, and police personnel will have a normal day. Students attempting to be admitted to foreign universities will have good news. Be ready with innovative ideas and suggestions at meetings.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Financial expenditure will be higher today. There will be property disputes within the family. You must avoid major investments in the stock market. Some celebrations at your home will happen. You are expected to contribute a large amount. Similarly, you will also need money to repair the vehicle or house in a week. Businessmen may develop arguments in the partnership. This may also impact the flow of funds today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will hurt you today. Have warm water today and avoid aerated drinks. Maintain a positive mindset and adopt yoga to keep yourself healthy. Those with nerve and acidity issues need to be extremely cautious. Follow all traffic rules while driving. Avoid alcohol for a day and ensure you exercise properly. Seniors should be careful about their diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)