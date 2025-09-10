Search
Wed, Sept 10, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for September 10, 2025: These fields will thrive

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Both wealth and health will be at your side

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your approach is genuine

Settle all love-related issues and also take up new roles to perform on the job. Prosperity permits smart investment decisions today. Health is also positive.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Spend more time with your lover and share emotions. Be gentle and productive at work. Both wealth and health will be at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Do not argue with the lover or get into unpleasant conversations. Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. You may need to discuss the relationship with the parents. However, you may need to wait for a few days to get their approval. Those who have had a breakup may come across someone interesting today. But it may take time to turn into a romantic affair. Married females need to keep an eye on their spouse today to save their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the tasks assigned, and there will also be a discussion related to your promotion today. Those who are into arts, music, publishing, law, architecture, copywriting, advertising, movies, and academics will have many opportunities to grow today. Keep office politics at a distance, and some government employees may also have a change in location. Some students planning to go abroad for higher studies can expect a positive response from the university.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in. Some females will pick the day to discuss the property issues with the sibling, but this can lead to turbulence in the family. You can also book tickets and make reservations for a foreign vacation as funds permit. You may receive a bank loan today, and your spouse may also help you in financial affairs. Traders will see good returns that will reflect in business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Do not bring the office stress home. Spend more time with people who have a positive attitude. Children may complain about headaches or vision-related issues. Some females may also have a viral fever today. You should also be careful to add more vegetables and fruits to your diet. Those who drive should follow all traffic rules. Seniors should also carry a medical kit while travelling today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

