Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts new responsibilities
Read Virgo daily horoscope for Jan 16, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Those who are applying to foreign universities can expect good news.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Virgo, you are a torchbearer of sincerity
Despite the internal issues, the love life will be good. Today, both professional & financial life will be satisfying. But, have a control over expenditures.
Avoid personal egos in relationships today. You may also fall in love. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Though financially you are good, keep a tab on expenditure. Health is also a concern.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of love. And be mature while discussing love-related topics. Do not get into disputes in the first half of the day and also stop the interference of a third person. The chances of you meeting up with the ex-partner are also high. However, married Virgos must avoid anything that may negatively impact the family life. Spend quality time with your partner. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Despite minor issues in productivity in the first half, you will see scope to excel in the job. Some Virgos will switch jobs today and join a new one on a better package. Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics for good. Those who are applying to foreign universities can expect good news. Businessmen will see opportunities to augment the trade to new territories including foreign locations.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
Be careful when it comes to expenditure. Despite you having good money in the first half of the day, have control over the spending. Try to cut out on luxury purchases or buy items that at present are not necessary. Ensure that you get financial advice from experts as it is important to save your income for the rainy days. Some Virgos will invest in property today. You should also take steps to settle financial issues with friends or siblings.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
There can be minor ailments, but generally, the health will be fine. While you are traveling, ensure to have proper planning so that it won’t impact your health. Start the day with a light exercise and practice yoga for some time. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. Females will have gynecological issues in the first part of the day and take the advice of a doctor.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
