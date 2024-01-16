Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024 predicts new responsibilities

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Virgo, you are a torchbearer of sincerity Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 16, 2024. You may also fall in love. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy.

Despite the internal issues, the love life will be good. Today, both professional & financial life will be satisfying. But, have a control over expenditures.

Avoid personal egos in relationships today. You may also fall in love. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Though financially you are good, keep a tab on expenditure. Health is also a concern.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of love. And be mature while discussing love-related topics. Do not get into disputes in the first half of the day and also stop the interference of a third person. The chances of you meeting up with the ex-partner are also high. However, married Virgos must avoid anything that may negatively impact the family life. Spend quality time with your partner. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Despite minor issues in productivity in the first half, you will see scope to excel in the job. Some Virgos will switch jobs today and join a new one on a better package. Avoid confrontations with the team members and eschew office politics for good. Those who are applying to foreign universities can expect good news. Businessmen will see opportunities to augment the trade to new territories including foreign locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Be careful when it comes to expenditure. Despite you having good money in the first half of the day, have control over the spending. Try to cut out on luxury purchases or buy items that at present are not necessary. Ensure that you get financial advice from experts as it is important to save your income for the rainy days. Some Virgos will invest in property today. You should also take steps to settle financial issues with friends or siblings.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be minor ailments, but generally, the health will be fine. While you are traveling, ensure to have proper planning so that it won’t impact your health. Start the day with a light exercise and practice yoga for some time. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. Females will have gynecological issues in the first part of the day and take the advice of a doctor.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857