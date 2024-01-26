 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts minor hindrances | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts minor hindrances

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 predicts minor hindrances

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. New love and better professional chances make the day brighter.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a master of many trades

New love and better professional chances make the day brighter. Keep health under control while financial life will see minor hiccups today. Handle them.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Ensure you are good in both your personal and professional life today.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Ensure you are good in both your personal and professional life today.

Ensure you are good in both your personal and professional life today. Handle wealth smartly while no major medical issue will trouble the day.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Ensure you share a good rapport with the lover and spend more time together. Your lover will be sensitive and this can lead to minor issues which need to be settled before the day ends. Minor frictions are part of a relationship and this will happen in your life as well. A romantic dinner today will make things more exciting. Single Virgos, you will meet a lovely person who may sweep you off your feet. Your love chemistry will nevertheless be incredibly thrilling and surprising.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

No major professional hiccup will be there. However, those who are in administration, healthcare, IT, finance, and business development will see a tight schedule. New opportunities will knock on the door and you may consider joining a new place. Those who are into aviation, hospitality, and construction will need to work overtime. Some clients may have queries and it is your job to resolve them without hurting the business prospects. Businessmen would find suitable partners today, especially in the second half of the day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle all financial issues with a positive attitude. The first part of the day is not productive in terms of wealth and this can cause minor troubles, especially for those who are into trade and business. Today is also good to buy a property which may give you a good return in the future. Some Virgos will also settle financial disputes with siblings. A married female will also inherit a part of the property.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking part in adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy. Some male natives will have complications associated with blood pressure or heart-related issues. You should also stick to a healthy diet.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On