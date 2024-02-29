Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 29, 2024 predicts a romantic conflict

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No challenge will scare you Look for options to make the love life happier. Prove the diligence at workplace through commitment. Wealth promises smart investments and health is good. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 29, 2024: Look for options to make the love life happier.

Enjoy the love life and catch up with better professional moments. You are prosperous to meet your long-cherished desires. Health is also at your side today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be a sensible lover and consider the happiness of your partner. Do not impose your thoughts on the partner and instead consider the personal choices while making the decisions in life. Spend more time together and you may also discuss a future vacation which may strengthen the bonding. Plan a romantic dinner today and you may also introduce the lover to the family to get their support. Open communication is crucial for a strong bond while married Virgos should also be careful to not get involved in any other relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline and sincerity at your job. Minor hiccups may be there in the first part of the day. However, you will succeed in handling the crisis and new tasks will also provide the options to prove the mettle. Some healthcare, as well as IT professionals, will find opportunities to move abroad. However, make a call after analyzing every aspect. Some traders will develop issues related to licensing and it is vital to settle the problems before the day ends. Entrepreneurs will sign new deals today and promoters promise better investment plans.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be no shortage of funds today. You may go ahead with the plan to try the fortune in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second part of the day is good to buy electronic devices and even an automobile. A legal issue will be settled today and you may inherit property. You may also clear all pending dues today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, Virgos with cardiac-related issues must avoid adventure sports. Seniors should spend some time outside with friends to be mentally relaxed. Confirm your menu is rich with green leafy vegetables and avoid tobacco and alcohol today. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler on hilly terrains today evening.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857