 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 8, 2024 predicts new business deals | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 8, 2024 predicts new business deals

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 8, 2024 predicts new business deals

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 08, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for February 8, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Shower love on the partner and receive the best results.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, strive for the best results today

Resolve the problems to make the love life fabulous. Utilize the professional opportunities for the best results. Financial prosperity is another attribute.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: Today, your love affair may be strong but undercurrents of friction will be visible in some relationships.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, February 8, 2024: Today, your love affair may be strong but undercurrents of friction will be visible in some relationships.

Shower love on the partner and receive the best results. You will succeed in accomplishing all assigned tasks today. Financially you are good but minor health issues will be there.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today, your love affair may be strong but undercurrents of friction will be visible in some relationships. Ensure that your love life has no unnecessary interferences from the side of family members and relatives. A friend may also play a villain in your love affair. Stay away from old lovers today as this may cause hiccups in the love life. Be genuine in your dealings and always be patient. A romantic dinner or surprise gift will also do wonders in life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Today, you will have multiple opportunities to prove your mettle. Do not miss them. Some tasks will need your special attention and extra effort. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Use communication skills on the negotiation table. A happy client will especially mention you in the next project. Some IT and mechanical professionals will move abroad. You may launch a new concept or product which will be successful in the future.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

As money will flow in from different sources, you will be in a good position to accomplish your dreams. Handle the wealth smartly and while buying gold or renovating the home, ensure you do not spend a big amount on luxury. Some Virgos will settle a financial issue within the family. You may also invest in property or speculative business but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Virgos with a history of liver or kidney-related troubles need to be careful as will require medical attention today. Be careful while on travel and also carry a medical kit. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol today. Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On