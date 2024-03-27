 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts no major ailments | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts no major ailments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 27, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 27, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Do not dig into the past in the love life.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take every challenge as a new opportunity

A happy love life along with a successful professional life is the catchword of the day. Have control over expenditure. No major health issue will trouble you.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: A happy love life along with a successful professional life is the catchword of the day.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: A happy love life along with a successful professional life is the catchword of the day.

Do not dig into the past in the love life. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Avoid arguments in the office and also stay healthy today. Maintaining a balance between wealth and expenditure and saving for the rainy day should be the priority.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Love is important to you and do not worry as there is lots of love in your life today. Utilize it to the best and ensure your relationship is at its peak. Handle all troubles with a mature attitude and pamper the lover to also make the day blissful. There will be minor hiccups but they will be a creation of a third party. Avoid outside interferences that may lead to chaos. The chances are higher that you may revisit the old love affair as the ex-flame will be back in your life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

New challenges will come up at the office and the management will assign the tasks expecting you to handle them. Your instincts will work out during crucial hours at the office. Those who are seeking a job change will have good news. Some international clients will praise your efforts today. Businessmen can also expand their territories as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Handle wealth diligently and go for safe investment options including mutual funds and fixed deposits. Today is not auspicious to try luck in speculative business. You may sell off a property or buy a new one. Some Virgos will need to pay the tuition fee for a child studying abroad. You may also settle a legal issue while the second part is good to provide financial assistance to a needy person.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Today, you are free from all major illnesses. Stick to a healthy menu that includes more leafy vegetables and fruits. Consume items that are rich in fiber and replace aerated drinks with healthy fruit juice. Avoid adventure activities and it is also good to be careful while riding a two-wheeler at night.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024 predicts no major ailments
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On