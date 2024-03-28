 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts workload at office | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 28, 2024 predicts workload at office

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 28, 2024 12:15 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 28, 2024, to know your astrological prediction. Make the day vibrant with a happy love life.

Virgo - 28th March 2024

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Let your emotions speak today

Your love relationship is creative today and also put in efforts to settle past troubles. Additional responsibilities at the office make you stronger.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Make the day vibrant with a happy love life
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 27, 2024: Make the day vibrant with a happy love life

Make the day vibrant with a happy love life. Your performance at the office will be good and financially, you will be stronger. The health status is normal.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive of the love life. Do not hesitate to experiment and this will also strengthen the bonding. Avoid all outside interferences and you need to spend more time with the lover. While you spend time with your partner, keep your egos out and focus on the relationship. You should not impose your concept on the partner and must value the personal space as well. Some single Virgos will find new love today. Today is also good to make a call on taking the love life to the next level.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while taking up new tasks. Some challenges may come up and you need to focus on the job. Office politics is not your cup of tea and also be innovative in work. There can be minor ego-related issues with some co-workers but that won’t impact the performance. Businessmen will be successful in taking the trade to new locations. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making business decisions today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth. Some long pending dues will be cleared and a bank loan will also be approved. Some businessmen, especially those dealing with automobiles, medical supplies, electronic gadgets, and textiles will have funds but must restrict their expenses. You may buy electronic appliances for your home today. Today is also good to divide the wealth among the children. You may also consider investments in stock, trade, and speculative business.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have kidney-related ailments will need to consult a doctor. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Females will complain about gynecological issues today. You may also develop minor infections including viral fever, or stomach pain. Children may complain about throat pain which may stop them from attending school.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

