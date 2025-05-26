Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 26, 2025, predicts a new relationship

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be a polestar on a dark night Settle the issues in the love affair and consider new challenges at the workplace. Your financial status will be good while your health will have minor issues. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 26 May 2025: It is also good to keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family as you may become a part of a conflict with a sibling which will put you under mental stress. (Freepik)

Do not let the tremors in the relationship go out of control. You will also be happy in terms of your career. Handle all financial issues diligently and health demands more attention.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep your relationship safe from external forces. Minor tremors may come up in the form of relatives or ex-lovers. Do not let the turbulence go out of control and it is also good to not involve parents in the disagreements. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day and it may turn into a new relationship. You may take the initiative to resolve the differences of the past.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Some professionals will save the day based on their past track record. Put in efforts to employ the best ways to handle crucial situations and achieve optimum results. Those who have recently joined an organization must be careful while making suggestions at team meetings as this may invite unwanted attention. Some professionals will see a change in location while IT, healthcare, banking, animation, aviation, and legal professionals will have a tight schedule. Businessmen will be successful in making new expansion plans.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

It is also good to keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family as you may become a part of a conflict with a sibling which will put you under mental stress. A minor financial dispute may happen with friends but this will be resolved before the day ends. Today, you may consider donating money to social causes. While spending on luxury is not a wise decision today, you may buy a house or vehicle.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues may come up today. Do not miss medications and ensure you carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Add more vegetables and fruits to the diet and avoid oily stuff. Children may have minor throat issues or headaches today. Pregnant females need to be highly cautious while taking part in adventurous games. Be careful while driving a car in the evening hours.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)