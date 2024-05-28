Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 28, 2024 predicts romantic surprises
Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Ensure you are happy in your love life and spare happy moments for the lover.
Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude decides your future
Ensure you are happy in your love life and spare happy moments for the lover. Handle professional challenges with confidence. Both health & wealth are good.
Cut down personal egos for a happy love life today. Resolve the official issues with a professional attitude. Both wealth and health will be positive today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
You are good in terms of romance. Surprises wait for you in life. Be open in communication and avoid digging into the past as your goal is to stay happy in your personal life. Stay away from office romance that may impact both personal and professional life. Some females will take the final call on marriage today with the consent of their parents. Keep egos out of the love affair and this will also lead to happiness.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Your professional life will be creative and productive today. You may find opportunities to display your mettle. Those who plan to switch jobs can put down the paper as an interview call will come by this evening. Healthcare professionals will work extra hours today and some critical responsibilities will make the day tiresome. Be ready to take up new responsibilities at work. Your communication skills will work at team sessions and you will also stay in the good book of the management.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
You may be happy to receive good wealth today. This prosperity will help in making crucial buying decisions including jewelry and electronic appliances. Some Virgos will invest in real estate. Today is good to renovate the house ad to even donate to charity. You may spend for a party at the office or among friends. Today is good to invest in property or speculative business but ensure you are safe to make long-term investments.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Ensure you take precautions while traveling, especially long-distance. You may have a sensitive throat and it is important to avoid anything that can impact the throat. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude. Those who are diabetic must also be careful about their diet.
Virgo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
- Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
- Symbol: Virgin maiden
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Intestine
- Sign Ruler: Mercury
- Lucky Day: Wednesday
- Lucky Color: Gray
- Lucky Number: 7
- Lucky Stone: Sapphire
Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
- ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more. ...view detail