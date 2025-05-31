Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025, predicts a hike in salary

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Ideals guide you Consider the choices of your lover and stay together to share your emotions. Settle the productivity issues through commitment and discipline at the workplace. Virgo Horoscope Today, May 31, 2025: You need to be careful about your health. (Freepik)

Go for risks at the office and you will see positive results. Do not let emotions dictate things in the relationship. Wealth will be good today but it is crucial it be careful about your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair firm and balanced. Be expressive and this will also help you keep a strong bond with your partner. Though some misunderstandings may occur in some married relationships, your parents can help resolve the problem. Have a good life by sharing both happiness and grief. Those who are married need to stay out of extramarital affairs for a happy married life. Today, your spouse may be too vigilant and avoid such risks.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to productivity in the first part of the day and this may invite the ire of seniors. IT and healthcare professionals may see opportunities to relocate abroad while animation, architecture, law, hospitality, and aviation professionals will see a promotion or hike in salary. Be innovative at team meetings and your suggestions will have takers. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

The first of the day may witness good returns from previous investments and this will help you make crucial financial decisions. Those who look for heavy investments can consider the stock market and speculative business as good options. You may settle all pending dues and the day is also good to donate to charity. Businessmen must go ahead with business expansions, especially to unknown territories.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You need to be careful about your health. Some Virgos may develop chest-related issues or ailments associated with the liver. It is also good to keep the plate filled with more vegetables and fruits. Replace aerated drinks with fruit juice. Some seniors may also develop sleep-related issues. You should also be careful while riding a bike at night, especially on slippery roads.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

