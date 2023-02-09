Virgo Horoscope Today, February 9, 2023: A fresh start

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos might be able to keep their competitive edge all day today. Daily Astrological Predictions says, you need to take flight, break away from the norm, and adopt a fresh, original perspective. It is preferable to delegate tasks to subordinates so as to garner their full support. To keep your savings safe, you'll need to closely monitor your financial situation. Stay away from taking on any new debt right now. Anyone looking to purchase a home or piece of land should consider their financial situation carefully. Keep your spending in check and give each purchase serious consideration. Preparing thoroughly before going abroad will ensure a smooth journey. Today is probably a lucky day for any experiments or studies you have planned. Some students in the technical fields have every reason to be proud of their achievements. When it comes to giving, some Virgos might be more generous than others. This can bring you a great deal of joy.

Virgo Finance Today

You may get good news about a loaned sum that you had given up hope of recovering today. Do not lose hope in the possibility of additional income beyond your regular salary. Deals in progress and new client acquisitions may be slowed down. Don't lose hope.

Virgo Family Today

Having family and friends around to help out during the month is a great idea. Keeping one's cool under pressure is strongly recommended. You'll have a great opportunity to bond with your sibling through shared experiences. Some Virgo parents, however, need to keep a close eye on their kids' health.

Virgo Career Today

Allow your individuality to take centre stage. People who always say the same thing will eventually be passed over for promotions. Today is a good day to find a new job if you're in the market. The position, as well as the salary, should be very appealing.

Virgo Health Today

Adhere to your exercise programme if you want to avoid low mood swings. Eating a diet rich in vegetables can improve health. Water is a great energy booster because it helps flush out toxins from your system. You'd be doing yourself a world of good by maintaining your natural calm.

Virgo Love Life Today

The future may bring much joy to the engaged couple. Anyone who has their heart set on getting married may get a proposal. Don't waste a chance reconnecting with a fascinating person and seeing if sparks fly.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

