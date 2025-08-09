Virgo Horoscope Today for August 9, 2025: Financial prosperity is on the horizon

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a torch bearer of change Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. Expect a tight professional schedule today. You’ll be wealthier today. Minor health issues may also come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Expect minor turbulence in the first part of the day, and you may require talking with the lover openly to dissolve the crisis. You should also be careful to provide personal space to your partner, while some relationships will also see issues over the interference of a friend or a relative. You may also discuss the future today. Some natives will walk into the ex-lover. However, married persons must not let old love affairs hurt their family life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Stay away from petty politics at the office that may hamper your productivity and reputation. Always be cooperative with the management. Aviation, law, healthcare, hospitality, and automobile professionals will have a tight schedule but more options to prove their mettle. Senior managers and team leaders need to be ready with alternate plans while in team meetings. Those who have interviews lined up can attend them with confidence. Businessmen should be careful about new ventures and must also wait for a day or two before launching new concepts.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There is prosperity, and you are good at clearing all pending dues. The second part of the day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may make hotel reservations and book flights abroad for a vacation, as your financial status permits. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market or speculative business can also consider it, as the horoscope predicts good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up today. Children should be careful while playing, as minor cuts may happen. Seniors will have pain in their joints today. You should also focus on a proper diet and exercise regularly. Pregnant females may also require cutting down on physical activities that are challenging. Those who are travelling should also be careful to carry a medical kit.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)