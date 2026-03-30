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    Virgo Horoscope Today for March 30, 2026: Be sensible at the workplace

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Consider putting down the paper in the first part of the day, and you will see new interview calls in the later part of the day.

    Published on: Mar 30, 2026 5:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos decide things

    Have a strong love life and a creative professional one today. Despite the challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the requirements of the clients.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Fall in love and express emotions without inhibition. Look for opportunities at the office to prove your mettle. Have control over the expenditure. Your health will be positive.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Consider risks in the love affair. Your partner prefers you to be expressive today. You may also surprise your lover today with gifts. Do not get into the personal space of the lover, and ensure the love affair is not toxic. Some females will also be fortunate to reconcile with an ex-lover who will bring back the happiness. Stay away from people with a negative attitude, as it may impact your family life. Married females may also seriously consider expanding the family.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Be sensible at the workplace. There will be occasions when you may lose your temper at the workplace, which will seriously impact your profile. Avoid such situations. Artists, musicians, authors, and copywriters will get opportunities to prove their skills. Consider putting down the paper in the first part of the day, and you will see new interview calls in the later part of the day. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals that will bring in profits tomorrow. Students will also clear the examinations today.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Minor financial issues may disturb you in the first part of the day. However, things will be normal as the day progresses. Avoid major investments in speculative business. You may also have issues related to property within the family. Some males will party today, and this will also require financial expenditure. Traders and businessmen will receive funds from different sources as assistance.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be good. However, seniors must be careful about their lifestyle. Today is also good to hold a surgery, and if you have one scheduled, go ahead with it. Children may complain about an infection in the eyes. Pregnant females must also stay away from adventure activities, including underwater sports, during the vacation. You should also be careful while boarding a bus or train today.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For March 30, 2026: Be Sensible At The Workplace

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