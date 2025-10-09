Virgo Horoscope Today for October 9, 2025: It's time to stay committed to your workplace

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, troubled sea makes good sailors The love affair demands more communication. Keep the office schedule productive today. Utilize wealth smartly. Your health will also be in good shape today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

You should meet the expectations both at the office and in love. Both money and health will be at your side. You also try the fortune in smart investment options for a better tomorrow.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship demands attention today. You should be a good listener, and some love affairs may become toxic. It is good to come out of such a love affair. You need to be open to criticism in a love affair, which will also strengthen the relationship.. Single male natives can expect to meet someone special today. You may also find love in someone whom you have known for a long time.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Your commitment is crucial in the workplace, and those who handle technical responsibilities need to brush up on their skills. The professionals who are into hospitality, healthcare, IT, animation, and aviation will see opportunities abroad. Some natives will also clear job interviews. New opportunities in business may come in, and based on them, try expanding your turf. Students will be happy to clear the examinations. Some businessmen may find new partnerships, but consider every aspect before they sign the deal.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will permit you to clear all dues today. You may inherit a part of the ancestral property. You will have success in the stock market and speculative business. Traders will succeed in raising funds. Females should also be ready to contribute to a function at the workplace or a party with friends. You may also consider donating money to a charity today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Though you are good in terms of health, you need to have a balanced office and personal life. Do not bring the office stress home. Be careful while working in the kitchen today, as minor cuts may happen while chopping the vegetables. Some children will also have oral health issues today. It is also good to avoid adventure sports and driving a car at night, especially in hilly terrains. Be careful about the diet as well.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)