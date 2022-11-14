Virgo Horoscope Today, November 14, 2022: Treat yourself with love

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today is ideal to buy some presents for your loved ones and remind them how important they are! The day demands for gratitude and offering the same would make your life fulfilling. Daily Astrological Predictions says, the people you work with have good words for you today. Are you having a second thought on the outing you planned with your colleagues? A minor rain check wouldn’t hurt anybody. You can go for a solo walk and grab a coffee along the way instead. We all love presents, don’t we? I mean most of us do! Get crafty today and create handmade presents from the items you already have at home and surprise your loved ones. Are the potential customers not paying you enough for the property you are willing to sell? It would be better to look for more options. Keep them on hold and keep looking.

Virgo Health Today

You feel stress free and calm today. A small morning or evening walk would benefit you greatly. Remind yourself how necessary it is to feed your soul along with your body.

Virgo Finance Today

Your finances are working just fine. The debts that you were cursing about are likely to get cleared. Spending money in leisure activities need to be avoided today1

Virgo Career Today

Have you been manifesting on that seat where your boss gives you order from? Of Course, you cannot get him fired but there are chances of you getting promoted. Get ready to excel at that group meeting!

Virgo Family Today

Are you dodging all the family events lately? Did you realize that it could loosen the bond that you share? Start investing your time in your family and take a small break from work.

Virgo Love Life Today

The family members of your partner admire you and they hope for a further commitment. Plan a meet and greet amongst the family and let the love grow with time. Do not forget to carry a token of appreciation for them.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

