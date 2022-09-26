Virgo Horoscope Today, Sept 26, 2022: Additional responsibilities coming soon

VIRGO(Aug 24-Sept 23) Positive thinking and perseverance may help Virgo natives in making their mark. You are likely to shoulder additional responsibilities to enhance career prospects. Sharp observation ability enables Virgo natives in maintaining the lead. Patience will be required to choose the best investment options on the financial front. Don't make too much of something that has been done or said inadvertently on the domestic front, it may be unintentional. Today, Virgo natives need to avoid taking impulsive decisions in love life. Any hasty move may make you repent later on. You may consistently perform well on the academic front. Virgo students are likely to have a favourable day and they may have dynamism towards achieving their goals. You are likely to be free from any ailment today. Your love life may prove to be a bit taxing and you may feel frustrated as a result. Travelling to meet some old friends will prove exciting for Virgo individuals. A social event may find you in your element and promises to make you popular.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Finance Today A healthy bank balance may allow Virgos to do a bit of splurging and impulsive buying. Those in business can strike new partnerships which can favour them in the long run. Look for wise investments and execute them quickly.

Virgo Family Today Domestic issues may be sorted out amicably as elders or senior siblings step in and play mediators. An elderly person in the family is likely to overcome a prolonged disease and your bonding with them may increase. Virgo natives may have to shoulder additional domestic chores today.

Virgo Career Today This is a good time for going in for something being planned for long on the professional front. Those Virgo natives working in the government sector can hear good news in the form of a desirable transfer or pending promotion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virgo Health Today Virgo natives inclined towards sports may realise some of their aspirations with a perfect physique. Be grateful for the little things in your life rather than nagging about the things that don’t work your way. A self-care session at a spa or beauty centre may bring immense satisfaction.

Virgo Love Life Today Distance may prove an impediment for Virgo natives' in meeting their lovers on a regular basis. Your love life may not be very smooth and you may face small fights with your partner. However, your bond will improve with the passage of time. Just remain patient and tactful.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON