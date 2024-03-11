Weekly Career Horoscope for March 11-17, 2024

Aries: Your exceptional zeal and can-do attitude will have your peers in awe of you this week. Organising something fun for your team over the weekend could be a great idea to help you build cohesion and increase motivation. If you face any challenge at work, don't be shy to share your worries with your trusted colleagues or mentors, who can be a good source of support and advice. Keep your eyes on the goals. Read weekly money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for this week at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: The upcoming week will be full of possibilities. If you are looking for a job, keep alert, as vacancies will likely open up. For those already working, now is the time to learn and grow in your current job or industry. Seek opportunities to learn new skills or take on additional responsibilities that can work in your favour. Be receptive to the emerging negotiation ideas and accept the new initiatives.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gemini: Find happiness at your job. Keep looking for ways to get motivated towards your work and organisation. You can make a difference in your daily life, whether by backing your colleagues, organising processes, or demanding change for the better. Consider the possibility of connecting your job with your values to turn it into a more significant one. Consider developing your interpersonal skills and trust with your colleagues.

Cancer: Take challenges as they appear, understanding that each one represents an opportunity for self- and professional development. Moreover, if you have been thinking of finding a part-time job to supplement your income or try something different, this is the best time to do it. Do not forget to be open to surprising blessings disguised as new adventures, which may lead to new horizons in your career journey.

Leo: You will be appreciated and compensated for your creative efforts this week, which will, in turn, result in your organisation achieving more popularity and financial gains. Be proud of what you achieve, and confidently show the world your skills. This is a time to not only update your look but also to project the best image of you. Leverage the inertia of your success and take any chance for development that might be available.

Virgo: This week, spend your time mindfully. Search for new interests, take risks, and move beyond your comfort zone. Every move you take towards self-exploration and self-development will gradually lead to an achievement. Being a natural leader, your ability to be charismatic will open up new doors. Connect with others and demonstrate your exceptional skills. Your prospective employers will be pleasantly surprised by your self-starting behaviour.

Libra: Spend this week pushing the boundaries of your limits and taking chances that may result in fresh opportunities and professional growth. You will be celebrated for your courage to take risks and selflessness for the greater good. You may be expected to do the right thing or take on new tasks that make you uncomfortable. Take hold of these offers as a way of growing and developing in your career.

Scorpio: The choices you make now could significantly impact your career path, and therefore, it takes time to make them. Try to find creative ways of infusing this into your current job, as this will increase not only your satisfaction but also your recognition from your superiors. Be adventurous, creative, and willing to think outside the box, as these characteristics could bring you new and exciting growth prospects. If seeking a job, choose organisations that value originality.

Sagittarius: Look for opportunities to showcase your competencies and take charge of new tasks. Business people will likely face the chance to secure their company's top spot in the market. Concentrate on developing and maintaining professional ties and search for new ways to improve the company's performance. Accept challenges as the source of the learning process and be flexible with changes.

Capricorn: This week, there is a possibility of getting some resistance from your colleagues. Keep your eye on the ball, and do not let your negative thoughts push you off the path. Instead, view it as an opportunity to portray your competency and professionalism. How you meet these challenges with a smile will amaze your peers and result in personal growth that can be leveraged to win new opportunities for recognition.

Aquarius: This week, you might feel ignored even though you are doing your best. It may seem as if your sharp intellect and contributions are just slipping down the drain. Do not allow yourself to feel ignored. Instead, use this time to reaffirm the value of your work. Think about the inherent worth of your work and let it drive your actions. Trust your abilities, and do not forget that your efforts are bound to be appreciated.

Pisces: This week, you'll be sure you have found the perfect career beat. You will work with ease and get your jobs done quickly. The present moment is an ideal time to direct your attention to detail and accuracy. Your communication competence will be demonstrated, allowing you to express your ideas to others. Take full advantage of this productive period and let it showcase your skills.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779