Weekly Chinese Horoscope from August 18-24, 2025

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) The week of August 18 brings a fresh start. You may feel stuck waiting whether it’s for replies, decisions, or others to figure out their plans. Read your Weekly Chinese Zodiac Horoscope from August 18-24, 2025.

This waiting makes you realize that in some ways, you’ve put your own life on pause. That thought pushes you to take action.

Listen to your heart. Notice what activities make you happy and which ones drain your hope. These may be signs from the universe, guiding you toward gratitude and a better path.

This week of August brings you closer to friends and shows you who you can truly rely on. While you’re often the dependable one, you may realize it’s also okay to lean on others. If you’ve felt a bit alone, this week helps you see which friendships stand strong, especially with people born under the years of the Rat or Rooster sign.

It’s also a good time for sharing ideas, making changes, or letting go of a responsibility.

This week, you’re ready to go on a spiritual journey and connect more deeply with yourself, the universe, and your own power to attract what you desire.

This week, you’ll want to focus inward, whether that’s caring for your heart, strengthening your body, or improving your personal style. It’s a great time to set a fitness goal or refresh your look.

The universe responds strongly once you make a choice. Set a health goal, get good rest over the weekend, and save your energy. By the weekend, you’ll be stepping into something new.

The week of August 18 surrounds you with love and attention. Friends, family, and colleagues may turn to you for support, and you’ll feel like the center of things.

According to Chinese astrologers, your standout days could be August 18–19 and 21–22. Be ready for last-minute invites, especially if you have Sheep, Monkey, Dog, or Pig zodiac signs, as they’ll bring extra fun to your week.

You’re naturally charming and confident, always ready to take the lead. But this week of August 18 teaches you to slow down and enjoy life without needing the spotlight.

In your daily routines, you’ll realize you have more strength and influence than you thought.

This week is about working smarter, doing less yourself and letting others step up. Stay patient and keep a balanced outlook. Matching your feelings with your actions will set you up for long-term success.

This week, your faith is renewed in someone or something that once let you down. You may feel reflective, with old memories surfacing—especially about parents or people from your past. Don’t let these emotions hold you back from living fully.

You’re meant to enjoy life, even if your current work makes that hard to see. A Horse or Dog in your life may teach you the value of staying true to yourself and choosing fun over constant work when given the chance.

You love to celebrate every moment, but this week likely feels more serious. Work and personal goals may take priority, and you’ll want to improve something important in your life.

According to experts, on Monday, you might close an old chapter to make space for a new one, perhaps leaving behind a role or rethinking your image. By Thursday, teamwork with a Dog sign could bring progress and understanding.

This week highlights your maturity, showing the right people that you’re ready for growth and meaningful connections.

You’re meant to bring joy and lightness, even if your current responsibilities make it feel otherwise.

The week of August 18 helps you find a balance between work and fun. Your curious nature leads you to an exciting opportunity worth pursuing.

On Tuesday, you may see a clear vision of a dream and figure out how to make it real. You’ll find ways to blend it into daily life, no matter your responsibilities. Your mind will be buzzing with fresh ideas, making this week feel inspiring and energizing.

This week of August 18 brings chances for change, especially mid-week. Your sharp eye helps you notice what truly matters. On August 20, Simplicity Day encourages you to choose less over excess.

It’s a perfect time to declutter, release old energy, and welcome the new. Sort through old items, reflect on their value, and maybe even start writing. Set fresh goals and work toward becoming someone you admire and rely on.

This week, you may not always agree with others, so be cautious about taking on too much responsibility. Sometimes stepping into leadership means carrying more than your share.

Avoid falling into blame or having to defend yourself when it’s not your fault. Focus first on what adds value to your life, and only then handle the extra tasks.

You might get rewarded for your hard work with two days of deeply healing rest. If there is one thing you love, it is something good to look forward to, and this week, on Friday, August 22, a Balance day in your sign is waiting for you to enjoy.

The primary objective for you this week is to make the most of your time until the weekend, which means living life to the fullest. You will want to be hyper-diligent when it comes to your schedule. Plan what you want to do this weekend down to the very last detail on Monday.