Weekly Panchang for August 16-22, 2025: Krishna Janmashtami, Sun Transit Leo, Auspicious Muhuratas

This week in the Panchanga features notable planetary movements and spiritual observances. The Sun enters Leo, promoting confidence and self-expression, while Venus in Cancer enhances emotional nurturing in relationships. Saturn transits to Uttara Bhadrapada for karmic reflection, and Mercury in Ashlesha encourages clear communication. Shri Krishna Janmashtami, celebrating Lord Krishna's birth, will be observed this week with fasting and prayers. The week concludes with Darsha Amavasya, a time for offerings to ancestors and new beginnings. It also presents auspicious muhuratas for purchasing property or vehicles, making it ideal for significant achievements. Let’s explore the detailed Panchanga for the upcoming week in New Delhi, NCT, India. Read the weekly panchang prediction by an expert for August 16-22, 2025.(Freepik)

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurta. An auspicious muhurta provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurta into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities is as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : There are no auspicious marriage muhurat available this week.

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : No auspicious Griha Pravesh Muhurat is available this week.

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious property purchase Muhurat is available this week on August 21, Thursday (12:08 AM to 05:54 AM, Aug 22) and on August 22, Friday (05:54 AM to 05:55 AM, Aug 23).

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious vehicle purchase muhurat is available this week on August 17, Sunday (07:24 PM to 05:52 AM, Aug 18), on August 18, Monday (05:52 AM to 02:06 AM, Aug 19), on August 20, Wednesday (01:58 PM to 05:53 AM, Aug 21) and on August 21, Thursday (05:53 AM to 12:44 PM).

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial, as they are the primary means of anticipating changes and advancements in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and Rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending the nature and characteristics of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Sun enters Leo on August 17, 2025 (Sunday) at 02:00 AM

Saturn transits Uttara Bhadrapada Pada on August 18, 2025 (Monday) at 10:50 AM

Mercury and Mars at a deep sextile on August 18, 2025 (Monday) at 10:53 AM

Venus transits Cancer on August 21, 2025 (Thursday) at 01:25 AM

Mercury transits Ashlesha Nakshatra on August 22, 2025 (Friday) at 04:29 AM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Shri Krishna Janmashtami (August 16, Saturday): Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion on Lord Krishna's birth, where devotees fast and sing kirtans while at the same time worshipping with deep abhisheka at midnight, the time of his birth. On this day the temples are decorated, and plays on Krishna's leelas are held. It is a day of blessings for love, joy, and spiritual awakening.

Janmashtami is celebrated with great devotion on Lord Krishna's birth, where devotees fast and sing kirtans while at the same time worshipping with deep abhisheka at midnight, the time of his birth. On this day the temples are decorated, and plays on Krishna's leelas are held. It is a day of blessings for love, joy, and spiritual awakening. Masik Karthigai (August 16, Saturday): Masik Karthigai is a monthly celebrated festival of lights in South India dedicated to Lord Muruga. Oil lamps are lit at temples and homes; prayers are offered to seek protection and wisdom. The great light from the deepam comes to signify the illumination of spiritual knowledge from ignorance.

Masik Karthigai is a monthly celebrated festival of lights in South India dedicated to Lord Muruga. Oil lamps are lit at temples and homes; prayers are offered to seek protection and wisdom. The great light from the deepam comes to signify the illumination of spiritual knowledge from ignorance. Kalashtami (August 16, Saturday): Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, the angry expression of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasting and perform worship around midnight so that the protective blessings of Bhairava keep the devotees safe from negativity and fear. Offerings are then made of black sesame, lamps of oil, and prayers seeking Bhairava's blessings for courage and justice, as well as spiritual strength to overcome negativity and obstacles.

Kalashtami is dedicated to Lord Bhairava, the angry expression of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasting and perform worship around midnight so that the protective blessings of Bhairava keep the devotees safe from negativity and fear. Offerings are then made of black sesame, lamps of oil, and prayers seeking Bhairava's blessings for courage and justice, as well as spiritual strength to overcome negativity and obstacles. Simha Sankranti (August 17, Sunday): Simha Sankranti marks the Sun entering Leo, an auspicious, timely occasion infused with vitality and leadership. The devotees perform Surya puja by offering water to the Sun and seek blessings for health, success, and prosperity. The transit emphasises an individualistic outlook of power and confidence aligned with cosmic solar energy.

Simha Sankranti marks the Sun entering Leo, an auspicious, timely occasion infused with vitality and leadership. The devotees perform Surya puja by offering water to the Sun and seek blessings for health, success, and prosperity. The transit emphasises an individualistic outlook of power and confidence aligned with cosmic solar energy. Malayalam New Year (August 17, Sunday): Malayalam New Year, celebrated as Chingam 1, is welcomed in Kerala with prayers and cultural celebrations. Families visit temples, greet one another, and embark on fresh undertakings. The day stands for prosperity, new beginnings, and renewed hope as it simultaneously marks the commencement of the agricultural season.

Malayalam New Year, celebrated as Chingam 1, is welcomed in Kerala with prayers and cultural celebrations. Families visit temples, greet one another, and embark on fresh undertakings. The day stands for prosperity, new beginnings, and renewed hope as it simultaneously marks the commencement of the agricultural season. Rohini Vrat (August 17, Sunday): Rohini Vrat is observed for the sustenance of Jain women through the virtues of welfare and spiritual merit. Participants fast until the birth of Rohini Nakshatra and offer prayers along with rituals. The Vrat builds self-discipline and purity oriented toward compassion, emphasising the very core values of Jainism.

Rohini Vrat is observed for the sustenance of Jain women through the virtues of welfare and spiritual merit. Participants fast until the birth of Rohini Nakshatra and offer prayers along with rituals. The Vrat builds self-discipline and purity oriented toward compassion, emphasising the very core values of Jainism. Aja Ekadashi (August 19, Tuesday): Aja Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, causes the absolution of sins and the attainment of moksha. Fasting and prayers to Vishnu are duly observed along with an endearing recital of Ekadashi Mahatmya. The observance cleanses one's mind, shelters one from misfortune and brings upliftment in the spiritual sphere, hence metaphorising the triumph of dharma and the grace of divinity.

Aja Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, causes the absolution of sins and the attainment of moksha. Fasting and prayers to Vishnu are duly observed along with an endearing recital of Ekadashi Mahatmya. The observance cleanses one's mind, shelters one from misfortune and brings upliftment in the spiritual sphere, hence metaphorising the triumph of dharma and the grace of divinity. Budha Pradosh Vrat (August 20, Wednesday): The Budha Pradosh Vrat takes place on a Wednesday in the period of Pradosh and is devoted to Lord Shiva. Worshippers fast from sunrise to sunset, engaging in special Shiva pujas and abhishekams. It is believed that these fasts remove obstacles, bring peace, and prosper the worshipper through the blessings of Lord Shiva.

The Budha Pradosh Vrat takes place on a Wednesday in the period of Pradosh and is devoted to Lord Shiva. Worshippers fast from sunrise to sunset, engaging in special Shiva pujas and abhishekams. It is believed that these fasts remove obstacles, bring peace, and prosper the worshipper through the blessings of Lord Shiva. Paryushana Parvarambha (August 21, Thursday): Paryushana marks the commencement of a sacred period for Jains, which concerns self-purification, penance, and forgiveness. Worshippers engage in fasting, meditation, and the study of scriptures emphasising non-violence and truthfulness. This observation uplifts the spirit and enhances compassion alongside the cleansing of karmas, and finally, in universal prayers for peace.

Paryushana marks the commencement of a sacred period for Jains, which concerns self-purification, penance, and forgiveness. Worshippers engage in fasting, meditation, and the study of scriptures emphasising non-violence and truthfulness. This observation uplifts the spirit and enhances compassion alongside the cleansing of karmas, and finally, in universal prayers for peace. Masik Shivaratri (August 21, Thursday): Masik Shivaratri every month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, performed with fasting, night vigils, and chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya." Abhishekams by devotees are done with milk and water, seeking Shiva's blessings for protection and spiritual strength to eliminate negativity in one's life.

Masik Shivaratri every month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, performed with fasting, night vigils, and chanting of "Om Namah Shivaya." Abhishekams by devotees are done with milk and water, seeking Shiva's blessings for protection and spiritual strength to eliminate negativity in one's life. Pithori Amavasya (August 22, Friday): Pithori Amavasya is celebrated by mothers who offer prayers to Goddess Durga and the ancestral deities for the welfare of their children. Rituals involve fasting, the offering of symbolic clay idols known as pithoras, and prayers for the health and happiness of their progeny. The day builds maternal love and calls for divine aid in the welfare of families.

Pithori Amavasya is celebrated by mothers who offer prayers to Goddess Durga and the ancestral deities for the welfare of their children. Rituals involve fasting, the offering of symbolic clay idols known as pithoras, and prayers for the health and happiness of their progeny. The day builds maternal love and calls for divine aid in the welfare of families. Darsha Amavasya (August 22, 2025, Friday): Darsha Amavasya is an auspicious new moon day for meditation and worship of forefathers. Devotees observe pitru tarpan by offering sesame seeds and water. Fasting washes away evil energies, providing blessings for peace, prosperity, and strengthening spiritual and ancestral bonds.

Darsha Amavasya is an auspicious new moon day for meditation and worship of forefathers. Devotees observe pitru tarpan by offering sesame seeds and water. Fasting washes away evil energies, providing blessings for peace, prosperity, and strengthening spiritual and ancestral bonds. Anvadhan (August 22, Friday): It is a Vedic ritual that aids the maintenance of the sacred fire after yajnas. Offering ghee and grains along with chanting is an act of Agni invocation, whose epitome means the renewal of spiritual energy. The ritual affirms the onward flow of divine blessings along with cosmic serenity and prosperity through dedication to traditional fire worship.

It is a Vedic ritual that aids the maintenance of the sacred fire after yajnas. Offering ghee and grains along with chanting is an act of Agni invocation, whose epitome means the renewal of spiritual energy. The ritual affirms the onward flow of divine blessings along with cosmic serenity and prosperity through dedication to traditional fire worship. Daiva Savarni Manvadi (August 22, Friday): Daiva Savarni Manvadi marks the start of a new Manvantara ruled by Daiva Savarni. With yajnas, prayers, and the reading of scriptures, this day confirms the existence of cosmic cycles according to divine order. It gives the devotee reminders about a never-ending drum of creation and about aligning with the way of universal dharma.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During the transition of planets, time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided when doing any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered with by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, the possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

August 16: 09:08 AM to 10:47 AM

09:08 AM to 10:47 AM August 17: 05:20 PM to 06:58 PM

August 18: 07:30 AM to 09:08 AM

07:30 AM to 09:08 AM August 19: 03:40 PM to 05:19 PM

03:40 PM to 05:19 PM August 20: 12:24 PM to 02:02 PM

12:24 PM to 02:02 PM August 21: 02:02 PM to 03:39 PM

02:02 PM to 03:39 PM August 22: 10:46 AM to 12:24 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between the Sun (our soul) and the Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars, and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand, only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779