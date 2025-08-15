Janmashtami 2025 Shubh Muhurat: Check city-wise timings in Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata and other cities

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Lord Krishna's birth anniversary is celebrated with great devotion among worshippers in India. It falls on the Ashtami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. There are several rituals which are observed in Krishna Janmashtami, which include upvas (fasting), aartis and pujas. To begin the rituals, knowing the auspicious time is crucial. Krishna Janmashtami: Bal Gopal is worshipped on Janmashtami, the child form of Lord Krishna because Janmashtami is his birth anniversary.(Unsplash)

This year, Janmashtami spans two days: August 15 and 16. As per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi begins at 11:49 PM on August 15, 2025, and ends at 9:34 PM on August 16, 2025. This time window, however, changes from city to city, becoming more specific, down to the last minute. Devotees are commonly expected to know the timing in advance so that all preparations can be completed before the auspicious moment, avoiding any last-minute rush.

City-wise Shubh Muhrat for Krishna Janmashtami 2025

According to Drik Panchang, all the Shubh Muhrat for different cities of India are as follows:

CITY TIME New Delhi 12:04 AM to 12:47 AM Mumbai 12:20 AM to 01:05 AM Pune 12:17 AM to 01:02 AM Chennai 11:51 PM, Aug 15 to 12:36 AM Jaipur 12:10 AM to 12:53 AM Hyderabad 11:58 PM, Aug 15 to 12:43 AM Bengaluru 12:01 AM to 12:47 AM Chandigarh 12:06 AM to 12:49 AM Kolkata 11:19 PM to 12:03 AM, Aug 17 Ahmedabad 12:22 AM to 01:06 AM Noida 12:03 AM to 12:47 AM Gurgaon 12:05 AM to 12:48 AM View All Prev Next

Krishna Janmashtami's ritual timings

Children dress up in Lord Krishna's attire and form a human pyramid for dahi handi events.(ANI)

Krishna Janmashtami involves several rituals, and it is important to follow the designated timing to reap the auspicious benefits and make the ritual more successful. One of them is Dahi Handi, where devotees dress up as Lord Krishna and enact one of his childhood mischiefs of stealing butter from pots hung high. Every Janmashtami, human pyramids are formed, and they climb to break the pot. It is accompanied by holy songs and dances, making it a big community celebration. The Dahi Handi celebration is especially popular in Maharashtra. Drik Panchang notes the day to be on Sunday, August 17.

The other is Nishita Puja, which is a special aarti performed at homes and temples. It is observed from 11:19 PM on August 16 to 12:03 AM on August 17. Nishita Puja is spiritually very special because it is believed that Lord Krishna was born during this moment.

