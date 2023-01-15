Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, 15-21 January 2023: Positive outcomes for this week

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

In general, Aquarians can expect to have a healthy life. Weekly Astrological Prediction says, maintaining health and happiness might be as simple as adopting a more disciplined lifestyle and incorporating some form of spiritual practice. Expect a peaceful home life at this time. Because of their unconditional love and acceptance, parents can be a powerful force in helping their children develop healthy relationships. On the other hand, your professional front could use some work. If you aren't putting in your absolute best effort, you might miss out on a promotion or pay raise that you deserve. You might be in a financially stable position. However, you could lose money if you invest in stocks and shares without the proper knowledge. Putting on a happy romantic face could be exhausting. If your romantic life is getting boring, you might need to plan some fun outings to spice things up. You and your special someone might grow closer to one another, for example, after a trip to a place neither of you has been before. Gains could be substantial from property-related issues. It's possible that college students will do adequately on their final exams.

Also Read Horoscope Today

Aquarius Finance This Week

The extra work you put in will pay off in the form of increased productivity. This week's income could be significantly higher if you just advertise your goods and services. If you put more effort into your financial sector, you will see larger returns.

Aquarius Family This Week

The Aquarius is likely to take a family vacation to a popular tourist spot. The mood of the group as a whole could be lifted by a change of scenery, leading to harmony and agreement amongst its members. You'll probably enjoy each other's company and make the most of this opportunity.

Aquarius Career This Week

Work pressures can cause Aquarians to fall behind their peers in the professional world. There could be an effect on performance as a result of this. Sometimes, you need to get a lot done in a short amount of time. In other words, fasten your seatbelts.

Aquarius Health This Week

Keeping active by jogging or riding a bike may help you avoid getting sick. Since Reiki and naturopathy tend to fortify the body and calm the mind, you might find that you have a sound mental status.

Aquarius Love Life This Week

When it comes to love, Aquarians have a good chance of attracting a fascinating person with whom they could begin a new relationship. Nurture the connections slowly, or you might come to regret cutting them off.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON