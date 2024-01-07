Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, an 7-13, 2024 says work on health

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Feel free to express your emotions! Despite the challenges, both personal and professional life will see success this week. Prosperity permits smart investments. Health is also fine this week. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 7 -13, 2024: Prosperity permits smart investments. Health is also fine this week.

Handle the troubles in romance to stay happy. Utilize the opportunities in work to prove the potential. There will be prosperity and health will also be fair to you.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your sincerity will reflect in the relationship. Skip the interventions of outsiders in the love life and spend more time together to share the emotions. Always surprise the partner with gifts and weekend vacations as this can make the relationship eventful and happening. You may introduce the lover to the parents to get consent for marriage. Single Aquarius natives will come across someone while traveling, at an official function, or at a restaurant. As the stars of love are brighter, you may approach to express the feeling to get a positive response.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Have a great week in terms of work. Plenty of opportunities will come up to prove the mettle. Display professionalism at the workplace and your management will appreciate your efforts. Healthcare, hospitality, IT, automobile, education, transport, and petroleum industries will flourish this week. The natives who are in these industries will see career growth. Businessmen and traders may face the ire of authorities over different policies and it is important to settle this issue without delay.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Businessmen and entrepreneurs will see fortune this week. Wealth will come in from multiple sources and even a previous investment will be a contributor. As wealth comes in, your expenditure too shoots up. This may cause minor issues in the financial life. Keep funds ready to try the fortune in business. Invest in safe places such as mutual funds, the stock market, and fixed deposits.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Senior Aquarius natives need to be careful about medication and should not skip appointments with the doctor. Minor vision-related issues will be there Be clear about the diet and lifestyle. Those who suffer from heart ailments need to be cautious and may require medical attention.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart