Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 7, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Health of those unwell may trouble a bit more and may require extra care. Avoid wasting money in shopping for inessential things. Those looking for a job change may apply for lucrative opportunities .Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. You may need to travel at a short notice today. Read between the lines before signing a property deal. Sheer hard work may not be enough to improve your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don't take health for granted. You may have to remind someone about returning a loan. Not so encouraging discussion with a senior can keep you worried. A family elder may not be as supportive as you had believed. Someone may insist on travelling with you, so take your call. Shifting residence is indicated for some. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not seem enough on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Take precautions against changing season. A family elder may try to curb your expenses. Some of you may have to work from home even on an off. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. Suitable lodging that fits the pocket may not be readily available. You are likely to perform well on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your plans for an outing with lover may get postponed.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Self-discipline will be important to remain healthy. Improper investments are likely to make you lose good money. Those looking for a job change may need to work on their resumes. Domestic atmosphere will be most peaceful and will help you let your hair down. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. Developing a piece of land is on the cards for some. Those looking for an internship may have to focus more in applying for them.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Enrolling or registering for learning a new skill would be a step in the right direction. Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. You will get the financial support you seek. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. A good property offer comes your way, so don’t miss it. Good showing on the academic front will help you in choosing your line.

Love Focus: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. Be extra vigilant while carrying money. Some pending backlogs may need to be completed today. Someone may persuade you to drive him or her to someplace long way off. Property owners may think on the lines of construction. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. Some business-related decisions may have to be taken on a priority. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Golden

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. More avenues for earning open up for you. This is an excellent time for starting something new that you have been seriously considering for some time now. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. A property dispute may be decided in your favour. Your best efforts on the academic front are likely to pay rich dividends.

Love Focus: Dark secrets may be revealed and can shake the foundation of love for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. You will need to put in some more efforts to improve your performance. Someone’s help will prove most welcome on the family front. A trip may prove moderate. Excellent showing on the academic front will put you on the forefront. You may have to finish something quickly, as time is running out.

Love Focus: Lover may be in a complaining mood today, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Campus recruitment will enable some to bag a lucrative job. You will do well to toe the line of those who are genuinely concerned about you. Someone may ask for your resources, so be forthcoming. Some of you may stress over changing environment at the workplace. Missing a family function is on the cards, as your time remains at a premium.

love focus:-Lover may take out time for you, so plan out something nice

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. Your lifestyle is likely to improve with increased earning. You may not be too keen to attend a function marking the festive day, but will be compelled to. Commuting will not pose much problem today. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Obstacles encountered on the academic front are likely to disappear.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to keep good health by controlling your diet. Finding better avenues for earning may take much of your time today. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead. Curb your habit of leaving things half-baked as it can go against you.

Love Focus: Love will be farthest from your mind as you immerse yourself in something important.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon