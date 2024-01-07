Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts a prosperous week

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, let the world appreciate your discipline Weekly Horoscope Scorpio, Jan 7-13, 2024: Fortunately, both wealth and health are positive.

Talk to resolve troubles in your love life & utilize the opportunities at the office to prove your skills. Fortunately, both wealth and health are positive.

Minor frictions may exist in the love life but take the initiate to settle them. A busy office schedule ensures opportunities to grow. You are also fortunate in serms of both wealth and health.

Scorpio Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be intact and no major hiccups will come up throughout the week. However, ensure you settle even minor disputes before things go out of control. Control your emotions and do not invade the privacy of your lover. Be supportive as your lover wants someone who cares and not a dominant partner. Married Scorpio females may get conceived in the second half of the week.

Scorpio Career Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week may not be professionally productive and this can cause friction at the office. Find time to brush up your technical skills as interview calls will come in. Take up new responsibilities including tasks that have a serious impact on the business. A domestic client may have issues with a project you are part of and the company may assign you to troubleshoot this. Utilize the experience and communication skills to fix it.

Scorpio Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of wealth. However, it is wise to have control over the expenditure as you need to save money for a rainy day. You will settle a financial dispute with a sibling. A legal case over property will also be settled. Some fortunate Scorpios inherit a family property while you can also consider smart investments including mutual funds and stocks.

Scorpio Health Horoscope This Week

You are free from major ailments and this is also a good time to make crucial decisions about your lifestyle. Quit both alcohol and tobacco in the first half of the week. Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks. Doing yoga and meditation can do wonders for both physical and mental health. Seniors traveling long distance must have a medical kit ready with all required medicines.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart