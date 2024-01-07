Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts mixed results

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, to spread happiness is your motto Settle the disputes in the relationship and also take care of the challenges in the professional life. Financially you are fortunate &health is also positive. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Jan 7-13, 2024: Handle wealth smartly and enjoy good health this week.

Troubleshoot the issues in the love life to stay happy. Show the mettle at the office with high-end performance. Handle wealth smartly and enjoy good health this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your sincerity in the love will be recognized by the partner and this will reflect in the relationship. Be a good listener and also spend more time together. A vacation to a hill station is a good idea to strengthen the bonding. Always provide space to your partner and maintain a friendly relationship. Some Sagittarius natives may find the relationship to be toxic and may prefer to come out of this. Long-distance relationships will require more communication and otherwise it may fall flat by the middle of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Professionally, this week is a mixed bag. Minor challenges will come up and this may also impact the performance. However, new opportunities also promise growth in the career. There may be challenges in the form of urgent tasks, lack of team support, and ego clashes but you may succeed in overcoming them. Handle work pressure with a smile and you will see the outcome. Some Sagittarius natives will also launch new ventures or expand the existing ones.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

No financial challenge will impact your life. However, it is good to avoid large-scale expenditure. You may meet regular needs including the purchase of home appliances or furniture. Some Sagittarius natives will repair the home as well. But avoid large-scale investments including speculative business. Some females will also donate money to charity.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Continue healthy exercise and morning walks to stay physically fit. Those who have diabetes and hypertension will have issues by the middle of the week. Some Sagittarius natives will have sleep-related issues while children may develop oral health issues as well as viral fever. Females need to be careful while taking part in adventure sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

