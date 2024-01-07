Weekly Horoscope Leo, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts a job promotion soon
Read Leo weekly horoscope for Jan 7-13, 2024 to know your daily astrological predictions. No major medical issue will disturb you this week.
Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good friend and partner
Settle the love issues and ensure you are happy this week. You will also have a busy office life & financial stability. No medical issue will also trouble you.
Show the willingness to take up new responsibilities in the professional life. Be careful while handling love-related issues. You are good in terms of both finance and health.
Leo Love Horoscope This Week
You may fall in love in the first half of the week. This time is also crucial to express your interest in a crush. Since the stars of romance are stronger, you can be sure of a positive response. There will be romantic pleasure in your relationship. You need to be romantic and must always keep your partner happy and content. This will strengthen the relationship. Some females may get conceived this week and unmarried Leos need to be careful while spending time with their lover.
Leo Career Horoscope This Week
You are professionally good this week. Leos can consider serious roles at the office. Multitasking is required and you will also be successful in taking over new projects that need special attention. Your communication skills will help in handling clients. Your commitment will be valued at the office and you can expect a promotion sooner. Those who are in senior positions need to be able to take the entire crew along with them.
Leo Money Horoscope This Week
Handle health smartly. A previous investment will bring in a good return. This will also help you make smart investments including stock, trade, and speculative business. You may also consider repaying all loans and close the financial liabilities. Some entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds for business expansions. Seniors Leos can also consider dividing the wealth among children.
Leo Health Horoscope This Week
No major medical issue will disturb you this week. However, minor ear or eye infections can be common among Leos and children may also develop viral fever. Have control over the diet and lifestyle. Keep alcohol and tobacco away from the life. Pregnant Leos should also avoid adventure sports while on vacation.
Leo Sign Attributes
- Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
- Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
- Symbol: Lion
- Element: Fire
- Body Part: Heart & Spine
- Sign Ruler: Sun
- Lucky Day: Sunday
- Lucky Color: Golden
- Lucky Number: 19
- Lucky Stone: Ruby
Leo Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
- Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
