News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts hindrance in love life

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts hindrance in love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 07, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for Jan 7-13, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. Both health and wealth are on your side.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not be too emotional this week!

An accurate weekly horoscope predicts a happy love life along with professional success. Financially you are good to make diligent investment decisions as well.

Weekly Horoscope Virgo, January 7 to 13, 2024: Settle the professional issues to give the best performance.
Have a creative and enticing love relationship. Settle the professional issues to give the best performance. Both health and wealth are on your side.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Handle love-related issues with a mature attitude. Minor friction will be there but they won’t hurt the relationship in the long run. Some Liras will meet an ex-flame and this will also rekindle the old love affair. However, married Libras must avoid anything that may impact their marital life. Some married Libras will have issues with the family of their spouse and this also needs to be settled amicably. Single Libras will meet someone special which will also turn into a romantic affair sooner.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while taking up new responsibilities at the workplace. Ensure you can accomplish them and show your potential. Some seniors may play office politics which may impact their professional life. Avoid unnecessary gossip and instead focus on the job. Your clients need to be satisfied. The first half of the week is good to attend job interviews and you can also be confident about the result. Entrepreneurs dealing with automobiles, textiles, IT, hospitality, and food will see new opportunities this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

As wealth will pour in this week, you are good to make smart decisions. Handle all financial issues with care and also utilize this period to repay all dues. Some businessmen will sign new partnerships and promoters will pump in money for further expansions. Libras may also donate wealth to charity or provide financial help to a sibling. Ensure you have a proper financial plan as this will benefit you in the long run.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy through a good lifestyle. Start your day with exercise including yoga or a walk in the park. Spend more time with people you love. Minor ailments may occur but for serious health issues, consulting a doctor is a good option.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

