Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts a healthy fiscal state

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a good team player Accept a new proposal or propose to someone in life this week. Your professional life will be productive while your financial life will also see positive things. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 7-13, 2024: Accept a new proposal or propose to someone in life this week.

Be realistic in the relationship and also ensure you achieve all assigned tasks at the office. Good health and strong finances are other major highlights of the week.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your expectations to normal to stay happy in a relationship. Avoid unrealistic ambitions that may cause misery. Be caring in the love life and also shower affection. This will reflect in the love life. Married females will be happy at the house of the spouse and may even consider expansion of the family. Females who receive a proposal can accept it as their life will sooner turn into a vibrant one.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

Handle the work pressure on a positive note. Despite you having a tight schedule, professional life will be cool and creative. Ensure you take up responsibilities on your own. This will help you stay in the good book of the management. Some Taurus females will succeed in gaining promotion. While professionally you are fortunate this week, be careful while making major investment decisions, especially abroad.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Despite the financial issues, your personal life is unaffected. A previous investment may not bring in a good return. This may be disappointing but you need to be confident. You need to be careful about expenditure and should stay away from the unnecessary purchase of luxury items. Keep a stop to all unwanted shopping as even a slight disturbance can disrupt the entire financial condition. However, the week is good for purchasing household appliances and even investing in mutual funds.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Handle the medical issues with care. The second part of the week is not good in terms of health as minor ailments will be common in life. There will be complaints related to chest infections. Some seniors will be hospitalized due to fever or bone-related issues. You need to be cautious about what you eat. Avoid junk food, oily stuff, aerated drinks, and alcohol. If you are keen to quit smoking, this is the right time.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857