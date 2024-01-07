Weekly Horoscope Gemini, Jan 7-13, 2024 predicts astro tips for business expansion

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of ideals A happy love life supported by professional success is the specialty of the week. Overcome the financial issues and also take care of the minor health issues. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 7-13, 2024: A happy love life supported by professional success is the specialty of the week.

Propose someone this week to receive a positive response. Handle the challenges at your office to deliver good results. Handle wealth smartly and be careful about your health.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of love. While no serious trouble will invade the affair, it is also crucial to keep the lover in a comfort zone. Keep troubles away by maintaining a mature attitude. Be sensible and sensitive in a relationship. Some single Gemini females will receive more than one proposal this week. You will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. The relationship will grow gradually

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be ready to take up new responsibilities. Despite the tight schedule, you will get opportunities to prove your mettle. Handle crucial tasks that will give a good hike in both the role and package. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will also taste success. If you are a businessman and have expansion plans, you need to be more careful of your goals. Some traders will develop issues with authorities and this needs to be settled.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Avoid lending a big amount to someone this week as you may have issues getting it back on time. Though monetary success will be on your side, be wise when it comes to investments. Take the guidance of a financial advisor, especially when it comes to investments in the stock market and speculative business. Some females will go ahead with the purchase of a vehicle or property this week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

It is wise to be careful about the health. You may develop breath-related issues and will need medical attention. Seniors must be careful while boarding a train or bus. It is good to avoid a staircase. Make exercise a part of your routine and practice yoga to stay fit. Do not take sugar and oil in high quantities and instead depend upon salads.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857