Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Jan 7-13, 2024 astro tips for monetary gains

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you practice what you preach Have the maturity to handle romance troubles. Professionally, you will do well while financial stability will also be there. Take note of your health as well. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 7-13, 2024: A strong financial status will keep you happy and your health will also be good.

Resolve every issue in the love relationship and be mature while handling them. Be positive in attitude while handling official tasks and you’ll see success. A strong financial status will keep you happy and your health will also be good.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week

You need to be sensible towards the needs of the lover. Your approach needs to be gentle and the partner will shower affection on you. Married people need to consider each other’s freedom and always give space to their partner. Individual liberty is important for everyone. Keep your expectations to normal to stay happy in a relationship. Some married Capricorn natives will get entangled in office romance which may seriously dent upon the family life.

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week

Be careful while you try new professional assignments. Some tasks may be crucial and at the same time highly challenging. Ensure you are disciplined at work and the performance will be analyzed by the management. Some clients will appreciate your efforts this week. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the team members as well as the managers.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week

Your monetary condition will improve this week. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources and you are good to make healthy financial decisions. The second half of the week is good to invest in the stock market, share, and speculative business. While dealing with properties and investments, it is important that you maintain patience. A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help.

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy but ensure you take proper care of the lifestyle. Capricorns with a history of cardiac or liver–related issues need to be careful in the first half of the week. Some seniors will need medical attention for chest-related infections. Be careful about your diet and also start your day with exercise. This will help you stay mentally and physically fit.

Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart