Jude Bellingham claps back at Thomas Tuchel after England coach's open criticism of performance against Norway

England prevailed over Norway in the FIFA World Cup to set up a semi-final clash with Argentina, but the celebrations were marred by an open difference of opinion between head coach Thomas Tuchel and match-winner Jude Bellingham. The tension came to the forefront after Tuchel delivered an honest assessment of his team's display, despite the positive result. Speaking to Fox Sports immediately after the final whistle, the England boss admitted he was dissatisfied with the performance, insisting his side made the contest far more difficult than it needed to be. Thomas Tuchel and Jude Bellingham openly disagreed with each other (Getty Images via AFP)

“We made life very, very difficult for ourselves today. The result is fantastic because we're in the last four, but I'm not happy with the performance. The commitment was there, but we played too slowly, made too many technical mistakes and were sloppy. We were fortunate tonight,” said Tuchel.

When he was asked whether England displayed a mentality issue, Tuchel dismissed the suggestion. "Mentality? How can you ask about mentality now? You can bottle it and sell it. This is pure mentality," he responded.

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However, the German coach later softened his stance during his post-match press conference, stressing that he remained proud of the squad's resilience while maintaining that improvements were necessary.

“I'm proud and happy with how the players handled adversity. But I'm also a football coach, and I have expectations. I think we can move the ball quicker and be more clinical in front of goal,” said Tuchel.

What did Bellingham say? Bellingham, who scored twice to send England into the final four, offered a different perspective when asked about his manager's remarks.

“Maybe he doesn't really know what it's like to play in those conditions against players like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard. They're not an easy team to face. We've worked hard to build a positive atmosphere in this squad, and that's something we need to carry into the semi-finals," said the midfielder.

The England star also defended the team's approach, arguing that results sometimes matter more than style.

"You don't win every game by completing a thousand passes. Sometimes you have to grind it out and win the ugly way. That's exactly what we did tonight," he added.

England's quarter-final was played in sweltering conditions in South Florida, where temperatures were reported around 33 degrees Celsius before kick-off.

When asked again about Tuchel's post-match criticism, Bellingham brushed it aside while praising his teammates for their effort.

“Well, whatever. It's difficult out there. It's a tough shift. My appreciation goes to every player who put in a massive effort tonight,” he concluded.